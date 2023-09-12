RU RU NG NG
Main News The German national team won the first match after the head coach was fired

Football news Today, 17:03
The German national team won the first match without Flick Photo: twitter.com/DFB_Team / Author unknown

Germany played the second match in a row. This time, the opponent of the Bundesliga was the French national team. The match was held at the stadium of Borussia Dortmund, Signal Iduna Park.

The hosts started the game well. Already in the fourth minute, Thomas Müller opened the scoring in the match and put Germany ahead. The Germans continued to press and wanted to double their advantage. Towards the end of the half, France leveled the situation, but could not score.

In the second half, Germany controlled the match a bit more, but France were sharper. In the 87th minute, the hosts caught the French on the counterattack and Leroy Sane scored the second goal of the Bundesteam. Two minutes later, the same Sane scored a French player in his penalty area and Griezmann reduced the deficit. However, the French did not have enough time for more.

Germany won the first victory in six months and in the first match without Hansi Flick.

Another top national team played a friendly match. England met Scotland.

The English dealt with the Scots without any problems. Foden opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, Bellingham doubled the lead in the 35th minute. Harry Kane scored England's third goal in the second half. Scotland were able to respond, but not without the help of England defender Harry Maguire, who scored an own goal.

Friendly matches

  • Germany - France - 2:1
  • Scotland - England - 1:3
