Source: PSG has purchased a midfielder from the Uruguayan national team

Midfielder Manuel Ugarte from Lisbon's Sporting and the Uruguayan national team has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club has paid €60 million for the 22-year-old player. Ugarte has successfully undergone a medical examination and signed a contract until the summer of 2028. PSG beat out Chelsea in the race for the player.

Ugarte joined Sporting in the summer of 2021 from Famalicao, with a transfer fee of €10.5 million. He has played a total of 85 matches for the Lisbon club in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing three assists.