HIGHLIGHTS. Ronaldo continues to score, and Al-Nassr wins again

Football news Today, 15:05
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
On November 11, a match of the 13th round of the Saudi Pro League took place, where Al-Wehda hosted Al-Nassr at their home ground.

The guests were considered undisputed favorites and managed to confirm this on the football field. The result was largely determined in the first half. First, left-back Alex Telles scored, and then, with a pass from Brozovic, Al-Amri scored his debut goal of the season. The hosts, by the way, did not manage to hit the opponent's goal throughout the entire half.

In the early stages of the second half, Ronaldo got involved. The Portuguese scored his 16th goal of the season in all competitions. Al-Nassr managed to score again, but Talisca's goal was not counted by the referees. The hosts were able to respond with a consolation goal: Anselmo scored a precise shot ten minutes before the end. There was no time or strength for more.

Al-Wehda — Al-Nassr — 1:3

Goals: Anselmo 81 - Telles 11, Al-Amri 39, Ronaldo 50.

After this round, Al-Nassr remains in second place. They are still four points behind the leaders, Al-Hilal.

Standings provided by Sofascore
