Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash
No Kvaratskhelia but Vitinha is back
Football news Today, 09:14Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Paris Saint-Germain have traveled to Catalonia for their Champions League showdown against Barcelona without several of their key players.
Details: Marquinhos, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembélé have not been included in the squad list for the match.
Despite these significant personnel issues, things could have been even worse for PSG: Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz have all recovered in time for the clash.
The match will take place on October 1 at the Montjuïc Stadium, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.
Reminder: It has been confirmed that English referee Michael Oliver will officiate the match between Barcelona and PSG.