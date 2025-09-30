Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash

No Kvaratskhelia but Vitinha is back

Paris Saint-Germain have traveled to Catalonia for their Champions League showdown against Barcelona without several of their key players.

Details: Marquinhos, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembélé have not been included in the squad list for the match.

Despite these significant personnel issues, things could have been even worse for PSG: Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz have all recovered in time for the clash.

⚔️ Le groupe parisien retenu pour disputer la 2e journée de la phase de ligue de @ChampionsLeague 👊#FCBPSG I #UCL pic.twitter.com/PZXKUZVA6q — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 30, 2025

The match will take place on October 1 at the Montjuïc Stadium, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: It has been confirmed that English referee Michael Oliver will officiate the match between Barcelona and PSG.