RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash

Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash

No Kvaratskhelia but Vitinha is back
Football news Today, 09:14
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Official: Four key PSG players to miss Barcelona clash https://x.com/PSG_Report/status/1972292743897702890

Paris Saint-Germain have traveled to Catalonia for their Champions League showdown against Barcelona without several of their key players.

Details: Marquinhos, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Ousmane Dembélé have not been included in the squad list for the match.

Despite these significant personnel issues, things could have been even worse for PSG: Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz have all recovered in time for the clash.

The match will take place on October 1 at the Montjuïc Stadium, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: It has been confirmed that English referee Michael Oliver will officiate the match between Barcelona and PSG.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
"It's bad for both me and Hansi Flick" – Enrique comments on squad issues ahead of PSG vs Barcelona clash Football news 28 sep 2025, 07:19 "This is bad for both me and Hansi Flick" – Enrique comments on squad issues ahead of Barcelona clash
Marquinhos of Paris Saint-Germain waves as he warms up prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news 26 sep 2025, 06:32 Official: Marquinhos will miss the match against Barcelona
Related Team News
Flick urges restraint over excessive attention on Yamal Football news Today, 08:06 Flick urges restraint over excessive attention on Yamal
«They should be concerned about the agent.» Deco defends Barcelona in the Williams transfer saga Football news Today, 07:14 «They should be concerned about the agent.» Deco defends Barcelona in the Williams transfer saga
Deco hopes de Jong will stay at Barcelona Football news Today, 06:12 Deco hopes de Jong will stay at Barcelona
"Nico Williams is not the player we need. His agent approached us himself" - Deco on the failed transfer of Nico Williams to Barcelona Football news Today, 01:53 "Nico Williams is not the player we need. His agent approached us himself" - Deco on the failed transfer of Nico Williams to Barcelona
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the LaLiga Football news Yesterday, 15:40 Top target! Joan Laporta personally wants to see Julián Álvarez at Barcelona
A beautiful gesture! PSG and Qatar Airways decide to remove sponsor logo from match kits to support 'Pink October' Football news Yesterday, 12:38 A beautiful gesture! PSG and Qatar Airways decide to remove sponsor logo from match kits to support 'Pink October'
Related Tournament News
Hospitality! Kylian Mbappé was gifted a car in Kazakhstan Football news Today, 08:52 Hospitality! Kylian Mbappé was gifted a car in Kazakhstan
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the LaLiga Football news Today, 07:16 Today, the Champions League will see the largest ever transfer value gap between two teams
Rafael Urazbakhtin, Head Coach of FC Kairat looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Football news Today, 05:45 Kairat head coach: "I have discovered weaknesses in Real Madrid's game"
A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones Football news Today, 04:58 A mishap at Chivu's press conference: Inter coach curses over... broken headphones
Galatasaray fans during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce Football news Today, 04:56 Hooliganism or celebration? Galatasaray fans keep Liverpool players awake with hotel room fireworks
"We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real Football news Today, 04:20 "We shouldn't be here." Kairat's leader eagerly awaits clash with Real
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores