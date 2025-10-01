RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG

Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG

Ferran Torres opens the scoring
Football news Today, 15:36
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Vitinha's fatal error gifts Barcelona a goal in clash with PSG https://x.com/Crackbol10/status/1973468407149510721

In the Champions League showdown between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the deadlock was broken following a costly mistake by PSG midfielder Vitinha.

Details: In the 19th minute, the Parisian midfielder lost possession dangerously close to his own goal, and Barcelona's players were quick to capitalize. The ball reached Ferran Torres, who punished the opposition by slotting it into the net to put the Catalans ahead.

As of the 30th minute, Barcelona is winning 1-0.

