Nuno Mendes on PSG's victory: "Even with injuries, we showed our best level"

Mendes delighted with his team
Football news Today, 17:56
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Nuno Mendes on PSG's victory: "Even with injuries, we showed our best level" https://x.com/TouchlineX/status/1973496782144545177

The Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG has concluded. Despite facing significant personnel challenges, the French side managed to secure a 2-1 victory. UEFA's Man of the Match was pleased with his team's performance.

Details: Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes shared his thoughts on the team's performance after the Champions League match against Barcelona.

"We have players out injured, but those who stepped in played fantastically. We demonstrated our work ethic. Even with so many absences, I think we showed our best level," Mendes said.

PSG's next Champions League fixture will be on October 21 against Bayer Leverkusen.

Reminder: Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong stated that this match is not decisive.

