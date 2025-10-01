Frenkie de Jong: "We are very disappointed with the loss to PSG, but this match is not decisive"

The midfielder is upset about conceding a goal in the final minutes

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong shared his thoughts on his team's painful defeat to PSG in the Champions League clash. The Catalans conceded a decisive goal in stoppage time, falling 1-2 at Montjuïc.

Details: The Barcelona midfielder believes his team started the match stronger, but later the opponent seized the initiative.

"We started the match better, but in the second half the opponent looked much stronger," admitted de Jong.

The Dutchman emphasized that the defeat was especially hard to swallow because of the late goal conceded:

"We are very disappointed, as we conceded right at the end and lost at home."

At the same time, the midfielder stressed that there is no need to dramatize the situation:

"I believe we are also among Europe's elite clubs. They won this time, but the road in the Champions League is still long. This match was painful, but it is not decisive."

Reminder: Barcelona are rewriting their club record, scoring in 45 consecutive matches across all competitions.