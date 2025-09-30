RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Rayo Vallecano vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025

Rayo Vallecano vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 02.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Rayo Vallecano vs KF Shkendija prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
Europa Conference League (Round 1) 02 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Madrid, Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
KF Shkendija KF Shkendija
One of the opening games of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Estadio de Vallecas in Madrid, where Rayo Vallecano host North Macedonian side Shkëndija. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Rayo Vallecano have made a poor start to their La Liga campaign: just one win in seven rounds and a five-match winless streak. Iñigo Pérez’s side have struggled both in attack and defense, scoring few and conceding regularly. However, in the Conference League qualifiers, the Madrid outfit showed a very different level, comfortably dispatching Neman (5-0 on aggregate). Their return to European competition after a 25-year absence is a major motivational boost, and Rayo will look to harness the energy of their home crowd.

The hosts’ main strength is their experience against top-flight opposition and the higher overall quality of their squad. Still, their recent domestic slump exposes vulnerabilities that the visitors might exploit. Rayo need to push for an early goal; otherwise, nerves could get the better of them.

Shkëndija arrive in Spain in excellent form: unbeaten in the Macedonian league and sitting third in the standings. Jeton Beqiri’s men are known for their solid defending and discipline—just four goals conceded in eight rounds. Up front, Shkëndija boast a reliable leader in Besart Ibraimi, who remains their main goal threat.

The visitors from Tetovo have already navigated the Europa League qualifiers, bowing out to Ludogorets but proving their mettle against higher-profile opponents. Reaching the Conference League group stage is a huge achievement for Shkëndija, and they have no intention of being mere underdogs. Given Rayo’s current crisis, Shkëndija’s confidence could be a decisive factor.

Probable lineups

  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Syss, Chavarría, De Frutos, Díaz, Valentín, García, Alemao, Palazón
  • Shkëndija: Gaye, Webster, Keik, Fetai, Trumchi, Ramadani, Alhassan, Latifi, Zeynulai, Tamba, Ibraimi

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Rayo Vallecano are playing their first European season in 25 years.
  • Shkëndija are unbeaten in their national league for eight consecutive matches.
  • The teams have never met before in European competition.

Prediction

Despite a shaky start in La Liga, Rayo Vallecano possess a stronger squad and home advantage, which should tip the scales in their favor. Shkëndija travel to Madrid full of confidence on the back of a strong run, but the difference in quality is telling. We don’t expect many goals in this encounter—our pick is “Total under 3.0”.

