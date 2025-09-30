Prediction on game Win Crystal Palace Odds: 1.65 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the first round of the main stage of the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League will take place on Thursday at the Arena Lublin in Poland, where Dynamo Kyiv will face off against Crystal Palace. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Dynamo Kyiv approach their Conference League debut after a challenging journey. Oleksandr Shovkovskyi’s side already navigated the Champions League and Europa League, but crashed out in the early rounds on both occasions. The team’s results have been inconsistent: their last seven European matches ended either in victory or defeat—no draws in this stretch. Defensive frailties remain a concern, as conceding goals has become a near-constant in each outing.

The Kyiv side’s main strengths are character and the ability to score at crucial moments. Dynamo have found the net in six of their last eight matches. However, they rarely show above-average attacking output—scoring three in one match is more the exception than the rule.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are making their group stage debut in European competition and arrive in top form. Oliver Glasner’s team claimed the FA Cup and have already stunned the Premier League, beating Liverpool and remaining unbeaten this season. In the Conference League, the Londoners dispatched Fredrikstad, showing confidence and discipline. Crucially, the British side are on a 14-match unbeaten streak across the Premier League and Conference League.

Yet, Crystal Palace are not prolific away from home. In most games, they settle for one or two goals and focus on defensive solidity. The team rarely allows opponents many chances, as evidenced by their last six away matches—never conceding more than once. This pragmatic style could prove too much for Dynamo.

Probable lineups

Dynamo Kyiv : Morgun, Bilovar, Dubinchak, Tiare, Shaparenko, Karavaev, Brazhko, Voloshyn, Pikhalyonok, Blenutse, Ogundana

: Morgun, Bilovar, Dubinchak, Tiare, Shaparenko, Karavaev, Brazhko, Voloshyn, Pikhalyonok, Blenutse, Ogundana Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Mitchell, Munoz, Guehi, Wharton, Pino, Kamada, Sarr, Mateta

Match facts and head-to-head

Dynamo have won only 4 of their last 16 European matches.

Crystal Palace remain the only unbeaten Premier League club in the 2025/26 season.

The teams have never met before in international competition.

Prediction

Dynamo may have more European experience, but recent years’ results hardly inspire confidence. Defensive lapses are frequent, and playing on neutral ground in Poland only diminishes their chances. Crystal Palace, by contrast, are in superb form and showing impressive consistency against tough opposition. We believe the visitors will win this match.