One of the semi-final fixtures in the CAF Champions League qualifiers will take place on Wednesday at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, where local side APR hosts Egypt’s Pyramids. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

APR stands as the most decorated club in Rwanda, boasting 22 domestic league titles. For comparison, their closest rival, Rayon Sport, has exactly half as many championships. Last season, APR finished four points clear atop the table, capping off their campaign with a blistering run of six consecutive wins.

In the current season, APR has played just one league match so far. In mid-September, Darko Novic’s team secured a 2-1 away victory over Gicumbi. Prior to that, APR participated in the CECAFA Kagame Cup, where they fell to Al-Hilal in extra time in the semi-finals, but bounced back to beat Kinondoni MC in the third-place match.

As for Pyramids, they are undoubtedly operating on a different level compared to the Rwandan champions. Last season, the Egyptian side reached the CAF Champions League final, clinching the title over South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns thanks to a home victory on aggregate.

Currently, Pyramids are riding a five-match winning streak across all competitions. Most recently, they thrashed Tala’ea El Gaish 4-0 at home, climbing to fifth in the Premier League standings. Overall, Pyramids have recorded four wins and just one defeat in their seven league outings so far.

Probable lineups

APR : Ishimwe, Niyomugabo, Niyigena, Suane, Bayiringiro, Ruboneka, Lamptey, Luanga, Sugisha, Si, Nwobodo

: Ishimwe, Niyomugabo, Niyigena, Suane, Bayiringiro, Ruboneka, Lamptey, Luanga, Sugisha, Si, Nwobodo Pyramids: El-Shenawy, Hamdi, Marei, Sami, Shibe, Blati, Atef, Everton, Reda, Magdy, Mayele

Match facts and head-to-head

The teams have played two matches against each other in each of the past two seasons – both encounters in Kigali ended in draws, while the Egyptian home legs went to the hosts

The "Both teams to score" bet has landed in the last three meetings

The "Over 2.5 goals" option has paid out in two of the last four matches

Prediction

Bookmakers have made the visitors clear favorites, offering odds of around 1.47 for a Pyramids win. However, the more illustrious Egyptian side has consistently struggled away to this opponent. We believe the value lies in backing “APR +1.5 handicap” at odds of 1.60.