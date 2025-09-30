Prediction on game Italy U20 Win & Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday two in Group D of the U20 World Cup will take place on Wednesday at the Elias Figueroa Stadium in Limassol, where Italy's U20 squad will face off against Cuba. Let's break down a prediction for the outcome of this clash with a high probability of success.

Match preview

Italy comes into this encounter as the undisputed favorite. Cristian Chivu’s men narrowly defeated Australia (1-0) in their opening match of the tournament, underlining their consistent form—five wins in their last six outings.

The team boasts a strong balance between attack and defense, averaging over two goals per game, and their squad is valued significantly higher than most rivals at this competition. As 2023 World Cup finalists, the Italians look poised to extend their winning streak.

Cuba, on the other hand, opened their campaign with a loss to Argentina (1-3) despite having a numerical advantage for almost the entire match. This is only the second time in history that Cuba is competing at a world championship, and their lack of experience at this level is evident.

In their last five matches, Cuba has lost three times, with their only regulation win coming against Jamaica. Defensive frailties and limited attacking options make earning points in this upcoming fixture an almost impossible task. However, the Cubans might rely on counterattacks and set pieces in their bid to snatch a goal.

Probable lineups

Italy U20 : Nunziante, Corradi, Natali, Amey, Cama, Mannini, Riccio, Emanuel, Mosconi, Iddrissu, Okoro

: Nunziante, Corradi, Natali, Amey, Cama, Mannini, Riccio, Emanuel, Mosconi, Iddrissu, Okoro Cuba U20: Odelin, Mena, Perez, Pinillo, Casanovas Risquet, Campos Suren, Vega, Torres Gutierrez, Castanier, Rabalho, Quinones

Match facts and head-to-head

Italy have scored over 2.5 goals in five of their last six matches.

Cuba have conceded nine goals in their last three defeats.

In the opening round, Cuba lost to Argentina while Italy edged past Australia.

Prediction

Italy enjoys a massive edge in quality, experience, and squad depth. A solid defense and potent attack should allow the Italians to take control from the opening whistle. Cuba may offer sporadic resistance, but a heavy defeat for the Caribbean side looks almost inevitable.