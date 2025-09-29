Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the MLS regular season clashes unfolds overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in Florida, where local side Inter Miami hosts Chicago Fire. Here’s a value pick for the outcome of this matchup with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Inter Miami dropped crucial points in a 1-1 draw against Toronto, significantly complicating their pursuit of top spot in the Eastern Conference. Mascherano’s side currently sits second in the conference, trailing Philadelphia Union by seven points. However, with two games in hand, a victory could reignite their championship challenge. On home turf, the Pink-and-Blacks have looked formidable: they’re unbeaten in their last seven home matches.

The fans’ main hope remains Lionel Messi, who alongside Luis Suárez is once again set to influence the outcome of matches. The Uruguayan recently returned from suspension and already made an impact, while Tadeo Allende is in fine form, scoring twice in his last two outings. All this makes the hosts’ attacking line a real threat for any defense.

Chicago Fire are fighting for survival in the playoff zone, currently holding ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The team is just two points behind Columbus, but with a game in hand, a win in Florida would see them consolidate a top-eight spot. The club is excelling on the road: in terms of away points, the Fire rank among the top four in MLS. Moreover, they’re most prolific away from home — netting 36 goals on the road compared to 23 at home.

Gregg Berhalter’s squad is in impressive form: 16 points from their last eight matches — a tally that even surpasses Inter’s recent run. Hugo Cuypers stands out as the attacking leader with 17 goals this season. However, the Fire will miss key defender Samuel Rogers due to suspension, which could seriously undermine their defensive structure against the hosts’ powerful offense.

Probable lineups

Inter Miami : Ustari; Frey, Picard, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets; Rodriguez; Messi; Suárez

: Ustari; Frey, Picard, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets; Rodriguez; Messi; Suárez Chicago Fire: Brady; Waterman, Elliott, Pineda; Bamba, Franco, D’Avilla, Zinkernagel; Barroso, Gutman, Cuypers

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter Miami are unbeaten against Chicago in their last three meetings (2 wins, 1 draw).

The Fire lead MLS in away goals this season — 36 scored on the road.

Chicago’s last win over Inter dates back to 2023.

Prediction

Despite Chicago’s impressive away form, the home advantage and the Messi–Suárez partnership could prove decisive. Inter Miami rarely falter in Florida, and the extra motivation to keep the title race alive should give them the edge.