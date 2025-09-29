RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter Miami CF vs Chicago Fire FC prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF
MLS USA (Round 29) 30 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
USA, Fort Lauderdale, Chase Stadium
Chicago Fire FC Chicago Fire FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the MLS regular season clashes unfolds overnight Tuesday into Wednesday in Florida, where local side Inter Miami hosts Chicago Fire. Here’s a value pick for the outcome of this matchup with strong chances for success.

Match preview

Inter Miami dropped crucial points in a 1-1 draw against Toronto, significantly complicating their pursuit of top spot in the Eastern Conference. Mascherano’s side currently sits second in the conference, trailing Philadelphia Union by seven points. However, with two games in hand, a victory could reignite their championship challenge. On home turf, the Pink-and-Blacks have looked formidable: they’re unbeaten in their last seven home matches.

The fans’ main hope remains Lionel Messi, who alongside Luis Suárez is once again set to influence the outcome of matches. The Uruguayan recently returned from suspension and already made an impact, while Tadeo Allende is in fine form, scoring twice in his last two outings. All this makes the hosts’ attacking line a real threat for any defense.

Chicago Fire are fighting for survival in the playoff zone, currently holding ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The team is just two points behind Columbus, but with a game in hand, a win in Florida would see them consolidate a top-eight spot. The club is excelling on the road: in terms of away points, the Fire rank among the top four in MLS. Moreover, they’re most prolific away from home — netting 36 goals on the road compared to 23 at home.

Gregg Berhalter’s squad is in impressive form: 16 points from their last eight matches — a tally that even surpasses Inter’s recent run. Hugo Cuypers stands out as the attacking leader with 17 goals this season. However, the Fire will miss key defender Samuel Rogers due to suspension, which could seriously undermine their defensive structure against the hosts’ powerful offense.

Probable lineups

  • Inter Miami: Ustari; Frey, Picard, Allen, Alba; Allende, De Paul, Busquets; Rodriguez; Messi; Suárez
  • Chicago Fire: Brady; Waterman, Elliott, Pineda; Bamba, Franco, D’Avilla, Zinkernagel; Barroso, Gutman, Cuypers

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter Miami are unbeaten against Chicago in their last three meetings (2 wins, 1 draw).
  • The Fire lead MLS in away goals this season — 36 scored on the road.
  • Chicago’s last win over Inter dates back to 2023.

Prediction

Despite Chicago’s impressive away form, the home advantage and the Messi–Suárez partnership could prove decisive. Inter Miami rarely falter in Florida, and the extra motivation to keep the title race alive should give them the edge.

Prediction on game Win Inter Miami CF
Odds: 1.7
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
USA U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 USA U20 Odds: 1.5 New Caledonia U20 Recommended 1xBet
Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Colombia vs Saudi Arabia: can Saudi Arabia pull off a minor upset? Colombia U20 Odds: 1.88 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 30 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Recommended Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Bet now Mostbet
Marseille vs Ajax prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Marseille vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025 Marseille Odds: 1.6 Ajax Recommended Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.69 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea vs Benfica prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Chelsea vs Benfica prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.64 Benfica Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores