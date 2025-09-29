RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 01.10.2025

Napoli vs Sporting prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 01.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
SSC Napoli vs Sporting CP prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Sporting CP Sporting CP
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.72
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, where the local side Napoli will host Sporting Lisbon. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash, as there’s a solid chance for success.

Match preview

Napoli kicked off the group stage with a defeat to Manchester City, failing to score in a Champions League match for the first time in nine outings. The Italians are facing serious personnel issues in defense, which could impact their reliability at the back. However, they remain a force at home: just one loss in their last 17 Champions League games in Naples and a consistent attacking output, with a scoring streak that stretches over twenty consecutive home fixtures.

The Neapolitans will be eager to bounce back in front of their fans and will surely focus on aggressive play up front. At the same time, defensive problems and the absence of key players could allow the visitors to carve out their own chances. This balance between attacking intent and vulnerability at the back could make for an open and thrilling contest.

Sporting began their campaign with a confident victory over Kairat, thrashing their opponents 4-1. The Portuguese side produced a fantastic spell, netting three times in just a few minutes. Such a burst shows that they can shift gears rapidly and turn a match around, although their winless streak in the Champions League had reached six matches prior to that.

Sporting aren’t the most consistent side, but they rarely leave the pitch without scoring, having found the net in 11 of their last 13 Champions League matches. Their away form is especially notable: Sporting have scored in seven of their previous eight games on the road. Given Napoli’s defensive woes, the Portuguese will surely get their chances and could make them count.

Probable line-ups

  • Napoli: Alex Meret, Luca Marjanucci, Juan Jesus, Sam Beukema, Matteo Politano, Kevin De Bruyne, Stanislav Lobotka, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Scott McTominay, Rasmus Højlund, Matteo Politano
  • Sporting: João Virgínia, Georgios Vagiannidis, Gonçalo Inácio, Zeno Debast, Ricardo Mangas, Morten Hjulmand, Pedro Gonçalves, Jovane Cabral, Giorgi Kochorashvili, Luís Suárez, Francisco Trincão

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Napoli have scored in 21 consecutive home Champions League matches.
  • Sporting have scored in 7 of their last 8 away Champions League games.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Napoli’s last 6 Champions League matches.

Prediction

Both teams enter this game with different momentum: Napoli are strong at home but have lost defensive solidity, while Sporting know how to create chances and consistently score on the road. With such dynamics, we can expect an open game and the best bet here is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.72.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
