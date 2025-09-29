Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 2 in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco, where the local side will host English giants Manchester City. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Monaco kicked off the tournament with a painful defeat to Club Brugge, conceding four goals and only managing a consolation strike late in the game. This result simply highlighted the Monegasques’ chronic defensive frailties, as the team consistently allows opponents to create chances and score more than once per match.

Nevertheless, Monaco’s attack is far from toothless—their scoring run extends across most Champions League fixtures, even in defeat. Their home form is also mixed. On the one hand, Monaco regularly concedes at the Louis II, but on the other, they rarely fail to find the net themselves. In their last eight home matches in the Champions League, the team has rarely lost without scoring.

Manchester City began their campaign with a confident win over Napoli, showcasing control and defensive discipline. Pep Guardiola’s men allowed their opponents just a single shot all game, while firing off more than twenty themselves. It was a clear statement of their ability to remain solid even in the tense atmosphere of European nights.

City’s attacking trident of Haaland, Doku, and Foden continues to be one of the most formidable in Europe. However, City’s away record isn’t as impressive; the English side have only one win in their last six Champions League road games and often face difficulties away from the Etihad. Still, their offensive firepower covers many weaknesses: in their last ten European away matches, at least three goals have been scored on eight occasions.

Probable lineups

Monaco : Philipp Köhn, Thilo Kehrer, Eric Dier, Chrislain Matsima, Vanderson, Jordan Teze, Mamadou Coulibaly, Takumi Minamino, Caio Henrique, Folarin Balogun, Mika Biereth

: Philipp Köhn, Thilo Kehrer, Eric Dier, Chrislain Matsima, Vanderson, Jordan Teze, Mamadou Coulibaly, Takumi Minamino, Caio Henrique, Folarin Balogun, Mika Biereth Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Nathan Aké, Matheus Nunes, Nico O’Reilly, Tijjani Reijnders, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Savio, Jérémy Doku, Erling Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

Monaco have conceded at least three goals in five of their last seven Champions League matches.

Nine of City’s last ten Champions League away games have featured at least four goals.

The sides last met in the 2017 knockout stage, when Monaco eliminated City on aggregate—3-5 and 3-1.

Prediction

Given Monaco’s defensive woes and City’s attacking arsenal, we should expect a high-scoring contest. Both teams are built for attacking football, and the stats confirm that their encounters are rarely short on goals.