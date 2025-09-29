Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.79 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, where the Spanish side will host Juventus from Turin. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong prospects for success.

Match preview

Villarreal come into the second round following a tough away trip to Tottenham, where they narrowly lost. That defeat marked their third consecutive setback in the Champions League, but despite the challenges, the team consistently creates chances up front—scoring in six of their last eight European outings. At home, they rarely leave their fans without goals, though defensive issues have prevented them from securing consistent results.

Injuries and disappointing recent home performances in the Champions League are worrying signs for the hosts. Out of their last ten home games at Estadio de la Cerámica in this competition, Villarreal have won only twice. Even so, they've managed to find the net at least once in six of their last seven such fixtures, underlining their attacking potential even during rough patches.

Juventus kicked off their campaign with a spectacular comeback against Borussia Dortmund, clawing back from two goals down in stoppage time to settle for a dramatic 4-4 draw. While the result was thrilling, it highlighted the Turin side's current defensive frailties—having conceded in four consecutive matches. On the flip side, their attacking unit impressed, as scoring four goals in a Champions League match is something Juventus hadn't achieved in over twenty games.

The Bianconeri's away form raises eyebrows. Just one win from their last ten Champions League trips illustrates their struggles on the road. Juventus rarely score more than once away from home, and almost always allow their opponents to find the net. This makes their matches extremely unpredictable and frequently high-scoring for both teams.

Probable lineups

Villarreal : Luis Júnior, Rafa Marín, Sergi Cardona, Santiago Mouriño, Renato Veiga, Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Georges Mikautadze, Nicolas Pépé, Tajon Buchanan

: Luis Júnior, Rafa Marín, Sergi Cardona, Santiago Mouriño, Renato Veiga, Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Georges Mikautadze, Nicolas Pépé, Tajon Buchanan Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Cambiaso, João Mário, Pierre Kalulu, Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners, Jonathan David, Kenan Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

Villarreal have scored in 6 of their last 7 Champions League home matches.

Juventus have conceded away from home in 8 of their last 10 Champions League games.

Both teams failed to win their opening group games but showed strong attacking intent.

Prediction

Villarreal are consistently dangerous in attack at home, while Juventus demonstrated clinical finishing in their opener. Both sides are far from perfect at the back, making a goal exchange in this match more than likely. Back "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.79.