RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Villarreal vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Villarreal vs Juventus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 01.10.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Villarreal vs Juventus prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Villarreal Villarreal
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Villarreal, Estadio de la Ceramica
Juventus Juventus
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the matches of the second round of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, where the Spanish side will host Juventus from Turin. I'm backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong prospects for success.

Match preview

Villarreal come into the second round following a tough away trip to Tottenham, where they narrowly lost. That defeat marked their third consecutive setback in the Champions League, but despite the challenges, the team consistently creates chances up front—scoring in six of their last eight European outings. At home, they rarely leave their fans without goals, though defensive issues have prevented them from securing consistent results.

Injuries and disappointing recent home performances in the Champions League are worrying signs for the hosts. Out of their last ten home games at Estadio de la Cerámica in this competition, Villarreal have won only twice. Even so, they've managed to find the net at least once in six of their last seven such fixtures, underlining their attacking potential even during rough patches.

Juventus kicked off their campaign with a spectacular comeback against Borussia Dortmund, clawing back from two goals down in stoppage time to settle for a dramatic 4-4 draw. While the result was thrilling, it highlighted the Turin side's current defensive frailties—having conceded in four consecutive matches. On the flip side, their attacking unit impressed, as scoring four goals in a Champions League match is something Juventus hadn't achieved in over twenty games.

The Bianconeri's away form raises eyebrows. Just one win from their last ten Champions League trips illustrates their struggles on the road. Juventus rarely score more than once away from home, and almost always allow their opponents to find the net. This makes their matches extremely unpredictable and frequently high-scoring for both teams.

Probable lineups

  • Villarreal: Luis Júnior, Rafa Marín, Sergi Cardona, Santiago Mouriño, Renato Veiga, Alberto Moleiro, Santi Comesaña, Pape Gueye, Georges Mikautadze, Nicolas Pépé, Tajon Buchanan
  • Juventus: Michele Di Gregorio, Federico Gatti, Lloyd Kelly, Pierre Kalulu, Andrea Cambiaso, João Mário, Pierre Kalulu, Manuel Locatelli, Teun Koopmeiners, Jonathan David, Kenan Yıldız

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Villarreal have scored in 6 of their last 7 Champions League home matches.
  • Juventus have conceded away from home in 8 of their last 10 Champions League games.
  • Both teams failed to win their opening group games but showed strong attacking intent.

Prediction

Villarreal are consistently dangerous in attack at home, while Juventus demonstrated clinical finishing in their opener. Both sides are far from perfect at the back, making a goal exchange in this match more than likely. Back "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.79.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.79
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
USA U20 vs New Caledonia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 USA vs New Caledonia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 USA U20 Odds: 1.5 New Caledonia U20 Recommended 1xBet
Colombia U20 vs Saudi Arabia U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Colombia vs Saudi Arabia: can Saudi Arabia pull off a minor upset? Colombia U20 Odds: 1.88 Saudi Arabia U20 Bet now 1xBet
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025 Atalanta Odds: 1.6 Club Brugge Bet now 1xBet
Kairat Almaty vs Real Madrid prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 12:45 Kairat vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty Odds: 1.63 Real Madrid Recommended Mostbet
Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC prediction AFC Champions League 30 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Ittihad vs Shabab Al-Ahli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Al-Ittihad Odds: 1.62 Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai FC Bet now Mostbet
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Inter vs Slavia Prague: can Inter secure a convincing home victory? Inter Odds: 1.64 Slavia Prague Bet now Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico vs Eintracht: can Atletico claim their first Champions League win? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.61 Eintracht Frankfurt Recommended Mostbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 30, 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 30, 2025 Galatasaray Odds: 1.56 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Bodoe/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Bodø/Glimt vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 September 2025 Bodoe/Glimt Odds: 1.77 Tottenham Recommended Mostbet
Marseille vs Ajax prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Marseille vs Ajax prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025 Marseille Odds: 1.6 Ajax Bet now Mostbet
Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 30 sep 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Eintracht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 30, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.69 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores