"You will be exposed, sorry." - Thierry Henry slams Hansi Flick after PSG defeat

The legendary Frenchman criticized Barcelona's head coach.
Football news Today, 14:23
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Thierry Henry, former Arsenal, FC Barcelona and France player looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

The iconic Arsenal and Barcelona legend shared his thoughts on Hansi Flick's tactical decisions.

Details: Following Barcelona's defeat to PSG in the second round of the Champions League, former Blaugrana striker Thierry Henry delivered a scathing critique of Barca's head coach Hansi Flick for his tactical approach to the match:

"You cannot play in the Champions League with such a high defensive line. When you face top teams, you will be exposed, sorry.

And that's exactly what happened against PSG. We mentioned it every single time, but they didn't want to change.

Sometimes coaches can be stubborn in their decisions, but in big games it can be very costly."

Thierry Henry played for Barcelona from 2007 to 2010, making 121 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 49 goals and providing 27 assists.

Barcelona suffered a home defeat to PSG yesterday with a score of 1-2 and currently sits in 16th place in the overall Champions League group stage standings with 3 points after 2 rounds.

Reminder: Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona

