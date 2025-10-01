Hostile reception for PSG on the road to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects

A living hell for the Parisians

Before the Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG, the Catalan fans gave the Parisian squad a hostile welcome.

Details: As the PSG bus arrived at the Montjuïc stadium, a barrage of objects—ranging from bottles to trash—rained down on the team from the “Blaugrana” supporters.

🔥 Recibimiento muy hostil al PSG en su llegada a Montjuïc: lluvia de objetos sobre el bus del equipo de Luis Enrique



📹 @crisnamo #UCL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/Kyw9TxBZVh — MARCA (@marca) October 1, 2025

The match between Barcelona and PSG will take place at the Montjuïc Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal is set to make Champions League history.