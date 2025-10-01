Hostile reception for PSG on the road to Montjuïc! PSG team bus pelted with objects
A living hell for the Parisians
Football news Today, 14:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/forblaugrana/status/1973434095272337465
Before the Champions League clash between Barcelona and PSG, the Catalan fans gave the Parisian squad a hostile welcome.
Details: As the PSG bus arrived at the Montjuïc stadium, a barrage of objects—ranging from bottles to trash—rained down on the team from the “Blaugrana” supporters.
The match between Barcelona and PSG will take place at the Montjuïc Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time.
Reminder: Lamine Yamal is set to make Champions League history.