If Yamal features against PSG, he will etch his name into Champions League history

On the verge of a record.
Football news Today, 12:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona take on PSG in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, and Spanish winger Lamine Yamal could write his name into the tournament’s history books.

Details: According to Opta, if Yamal plays in this match, it will be his 24th Champions League appearance. That would make him the player with the most matches in the competition’s history before turning 19.

Incidentally, Barcelona’s young star had planned to throw a party following the Ballon d’Or ceremony, regardless of the voting outcome. However, Barça head coach Hansi Flick cancelled the event.

Reminder: PSG supporters have spread across the city, scattered all over Barcelona, with some shouting and directing insults at the Catalan club.

