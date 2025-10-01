Emotions running high. PSG fans flood Barcelona and taunt rivals

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Tensions are heating up.
Football news
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
On Wednesday, November 1, Barcelona host PSG in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, and the Parisian supporters are already making their presence felt.

Details: According to journalist Víctor Navarro, PSG fans have spread across the city, scattered throughout Barcelona. Some of them have been shouting and hurling insults at the Catalan club.

The clash between Barcelona and PSG will be played at the Estádio Olímpico, with kick-off set for 21:00 CET.

Reminder: The Dailysports team has prepared information for you on where and when to watch this match.

