Emotions running high. PSG fans flood Barcelona and taunt rivals

Tensions are heating up.

On Wednesday, November 1, Barcelona host PSG in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, and the Parisian supporters are already making their presence felt.

Details: According to journalist Víctor Navarro, PSG fans have spread across the city, scattered throughout Barcelona. Some of them have been shouting and hurling insults at the Catalan club.

🇫🇷 aficionados franceses por la ciudad. Están repartidos por toda Barcelona



Van gritando e insultando al Barça algunos de ellos

The clash between Barcelona and PSG will be played at the Estádio Olímpico, with kick-off set for 21:00 CET.

