Barcelona vs PSG: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - October 1, 2025

Barcelona set to face PSG in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League. Here’s all the key information on where and when to watch the game.

Barcelona vs PSG: what to know about the match?

Both sides made strong starts to their Champions League campaigns. Barcelona secured a narrow 2-1 away win over Newcastle, while PSG demolished Atalanta 4-0 at home. With three points each from their opening fixtures, both clubs will be looking to add to their tally.

Domestic form has also been impressive for both. Barcelona have dropped points only once, drawing with Rayo Vallecano, but winning all other matches to sit top of La Liga with 19 points from seven games. PSG likewise stumbled just once, losing 0-1 to Marseille, but remain leaders of Ligue 1 with 15 points from six rounds.

Barcelona vs PSG: when and where is the match?

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 showdown between Barcelona and PSG will take place on Wednesday, October 1, with kick-off at 21:00 CET.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 12:00

New York 15:00

Panama 15:00

Toronto 15:00

Port of Spain 16:00

London 20:00

Yaoundé 21:00

Abuja 21:00

Cape Town 22:00

New Delhi 00:30

Sydney 05:00

Kiribati 07:00

Barcelona vs PSG: where to watch the match online

Broadcasting channels may vary in different countries. We have compiled a list of channels where you can watch the match in your country.

🇦🇺 Australia - Stan Sport

🇨🇲 Cameroon - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇨🇦 Canada - DAZN Canada

🇰🇪 Kenya - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇳🇿 New Zealand - DAZN New Zealand

🇳🇬 Nigeria - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇿🇦 South Africa - SuperSport, DStv Now

🇺🇬 Uganda - SuperSport, DStv Now, New World

🇬🇧 United Kingdom - TNT Sports, discovery+

🇺🇸 United States - Paramount+, ViX

Other countries: