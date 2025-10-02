Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona

A landmark game for the defender

In the second round of the Champions League, Barcelona suffered a 1-2 defeat against PSG. But the match held a special significance for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

Details: This match marked the Frenchman's 150th appearance in a Barcelona shirt. The Catalans' right-back, Jules Kounde, started in the lineup and played the full 90 minutes.

150 matches for Jules Kounde as a culer 💙❤️

Here’s to many more! 👊 pic.twitter.com/fAtOlekoc9 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 1, 2025

The Blaugrana signed Kounde in 2022, paying Sevilla €55 million for his transfer.

Across these 150 matches, Jules has netted 8 goals and provided 19 assists.





