Anniversary! Kounde plays his 150th match for Barcelona
A landmark game for the defender
Football news Today, 09:12Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
In the second round of the Champions League, Barcelona suffered a 1-2 defeat against PSG. But the match held a special significance for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.
Details: This match marked the Frenchman's 150th appearance in a Barcelona shirt. The Catalans' right-back, Jules Kounde, started in the lineup and played the full 90 minutes.
The Blaugrana signed Kounde in 2022, paying Sevilla €55 million for his transfer.
Across these 150 matches, Jules has netted 8 goals and provided 19 assists.