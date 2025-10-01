Should Mendes have been sent off? Controversial referee decision in PSG vs Barcelona clash
Contentious moment in the match
Today, 16:58
The marquee Champions League showdown between Barcelona and PSG was not without its share of refereeing controversies. Match official Michael Oliver found himself in the spotlight after an incident involving Nuno Mendes and Lamine Yamal.
Details: The Parisian defender made a rough challenge to stop the young Barcelona prodigy's run. This foul looked worthy of a second yellow card, which would have resulted in Mendes being sent off. However, the referee settled for just a whistle, allowing the PSG player to remain on the pitch.