As part of the second round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Fenerbahce will face Nice. The match is set to take place in Istanbul on Thursday, October 2. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on the winner of this clash.

Match preview

The Turkish club has had a rocky start to the new season. Fenerbahce dropped points in several straightforward fixtures and failed to qualify for the Champions League, prompting the club to part ways with Jose Mourinho.

Domenico Tedesco was brought in as head coach but has not managed to turn things around instantly. Under his guidance, the team narrowly edged Trabzonspor and drew with Alanyaspor and Kasimpasa.

The situation worsened after a defeat to Dinamo Zagreb at the start of the Europa League campaign, which fueled rumors about the new manager's possible dismissal. Clearly, the Italian specialist is struggling to meet expectations, so another disappointing result on the international stage could see him follow Mourinho's fate.

The home advantage will be crucial in the upcoming fixture: the crowd exerts intense pressure on visitors, which works in favor of the "Canaries." However, the opposition comes from a top European league, making the task more challenging. Nevertheless, Fenerbahce will look to capitalize on their strengths and have a decent shot at success.

The French side has endured a disastrous start to the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Franck Haise's squad tries to build attacks through the midfield, relying on technically gifted players to create chances for the forwards, but so far the results have fallen short of expectations.

In recent matches, Nice consistently scores one or two goals per game, showcasing some attacking stability. However, defensive frailties mean they frequently drop points. Seven points and 12th place in the table reflect an underwhelming start to the campaign.

Things haven't gone any better in European competitions. The French outfit proved weaker than Benfica, losing both legs in the Champions League qualifiers. Dropping into the Europa League, Nice failed to get back to winning ways, falling at home to Italian side Roma.

Defense remains the team's Achilles heel, especially against counterattacks and wing play. These vulnerabilities could be exploited by Fenerbahce, who are aggressive at home and love attacking down the flanks. Recent games show that Nice rarely manages a clean sheet, underlining their defensive woes.

Match facts

Fenerbahce have won just one of their last four matches.

The Turkish side are unbeaten in eight consecutive home games.

Nice have kept a clean sheet in only one match this season.

The French team have lost four away games in a row.

Fenerbahce average 1.7 goals per home match, while Nice average 1 goal per away game.

Probable line-ups

Fenerbahce : Ederson, Brown, Ostervold, Skriniar, Semedo, Yuksek, Asensio, Szymanski, Akturkoglu, Nene, En-Nesyri.

: Ederson, Brown, Ostervold, Skriniar, Semedo, Yuksek, Asensio, Szymanski, Akturkoglu, Nene, En-Nesyri. Nice: Diouf, Mendy, Ba, Dante, Loshe, Bard, Vanhout, Boudaoui, Sanson, Boga, Kevin.

H2H

The teams last met in the UEFA Cup back in 1973, exchanging home victories.

Prediction

Fenerbahce, spurred on by their home crowd, will try to overwhelm the opposition with attacking football. Tedesco's men have no room for retreat, while their opponents are far from their best. My bet is on a home win.