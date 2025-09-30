Prediction on game Win Real Betis Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the second round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Ludogorets will face Betis. The clash is set for Thursday, October 2, in Razgrad, with kick-off scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter.

Match preview

The Razgrad club remains a dominant force in Bulgarian football, and the 2025/26 season is further proof of their status. In the Bulgarian First League, the team sits among the frontrunners, demonstrating consistent form and impressive attacking output.

Conceding just three goals in nine matches speaks volumes about their defensive solidity. Ludogorets trail CSKA 1948 by a single point, but crucially, they have a game in hand.

The Bulgarian side missed out on the Champions League after being ousted by Ferencváros, forcing them into a battle with Shkëndija for a Europa League spot. Luck smiled on Ludogorets, who pulled off a surprise away win over Malmö in the first round of the group stage.

Despite certain limitations, the team compensates with discipline and cohesive play. Up front, young Ivorian talent Eric Bile has already found the net five times this season. Home advantage is another factor: Ludogorets have not lost at their own ground for a considerable time.

The Seville club, led by Manuel Pellegrini, have made a solid start to the La Liga campaign, showcasing an attractive, attacking style of football. The team utilizes both central play and wing attacks, adding variety to their offensive game.

The "Green-and-Whites" have already notched several key victories and occupy a place near the top of the La Liga standings, with their only loss coming against Athletic Bilbao. Betis have yet to face any of the 'big three' (Real, Barça, Atlético), but wins over the likes of Sociedad and Osasuna should not be underestimated.

Betis also kicked off their Europa League campaign on a positive note: the Spaniards focus on ball control and high pressing, but their match against Nottingham Forest was a letdown. It was only thanks to Antony, who contributed a goal and an assist, that Betis managed to avoid defeat.

However, Betis do have a weakness—defensive frailty. The team often concedes even against lower-table sides, which could be a problem against a motivated Ludogorets. Still, the class and individual skill of the Spanish side remain obvious and could prove decisive in Razgrad.

Match facts

Ludogorets are unbeaten in six straight matches.

The Bulgarian club hasn't lost at home for eight months.

Betis have suffered only one defeat in their last eight games.

Betis’ last three away matches have ended in draws.

Ludogorets average 1.4 goals per home game, while Betis average 1.2 away goals per match.

Probable lineups

Ludogorets : Padt, Andersson, Almeida, Kurtulus, Son, Stanic, Pedro Naressi, Duarte, Eric Marcus, Caio Vidal, Bile.

: Padt, Andersson, Almeida, Kurtulus, Son, Stanic, Pedro Naressi, Duarte, Eric Marcus, Caio Vidal, Bile. Betis: Lopez, Bellerín, Nathan, Gomez, Rodriguez, Amrabat, Roca Junque, Fornals, Riquelme, Antony, Cucho.

H2H

The teams previously met in the Europa League in 2022, with both matches ending in narrow victories for Betis.

Prediction

Given the form of both teams and their attacking intent, it's logical to expect plenty of goal-scoring chances. The Bulgarians will look to capitalize on home advantage, though they clearly trail their opponents in terms of individual quality. Betis have the better squad and should be able to claim all three points in Bulgaria.