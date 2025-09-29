Prediction on game Total over 2,5 Odds: 1.6 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Bayer Leverkusen will host PSV Eindhoven. The clash is set for Wednesday, October 1, in Leverkusen, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on this match's scoring potential.

Match preview

Bayer approach this tie as one of the Bundesliga's most entertaining sides in recent years. The Germans rely on an attacking style, with quick combinations and dynamic use of the flanks. Their ability to press high and instantly transition into attack after winning the ball is particularly impressive.

However, the 2025/26 season has brought some challenges for Leverkusen. The team has struggled with defensive consistency, frequently making mistakes on set pieces and allowing opponents too much space.

The "Werkself" have already changed managers, with Erik ten Hag dismissed after just a few games. Under the guidance of Hyulmann, the team has played only four matches (two wins and two draws), so it's still too early to draw conclusions.

On top of a shaky Bundesliga start, their Champions League opener against Copenhagen didn't go smoothly. Bayer were favorites, but salvaged a point only in stoppage time.

PSV remain a traditional powerhouse in Dutch football, and the 2025/26 campaign is reinforcing their ambitions. The team builds play around possession control and swift transitions from defense to attack.

PSV's hallmark is active wing play and emphasis on pace, allowing them to threaten even stronger opponents. In the Eredivisie, the Eindhoven club currently sit second and are aiming for a third consecutive league title.

Still, PSV have their vulnerabilities. Most notably, their defense: they often concede when facing teams with significant attacking firepower. Their offense, on the other hand, is firing on all cylinders—so more often than not, PSV simply outscore their rivals without much trouble.

Defensive inconsistency is a key issue holding the Dutch side back from steady results in Europe. In the opening Champions League round, Union Saint-Gilloise exploited this perfectly, deservedly taking all three points from Eindhoven.

Match facts

Bayer have both scored and conceded in six straight matches.

On home soil, the Germans have just one win in their last four outings.

PSV have kept only one clean sheet in their previous 14 matches.

The Dutch side have won eight consecutive away games.

Bayer average 1.8 goals per home game, while PSV score an average of 2.3 goals per away match.

Probable lineups

Bayer Leverkusen : Flekken, Tapsoba, Badé, Quansah, Grimaldo, Lucas Vázquez, Garcia, Andrich, Tillman, Ben-Seghir, Poku.

: Flekken, Tapsoba, Badé, Quansah, Grimaldo, Lucas Vázquez, Garcia, Andrich, Tillman, Ben-Seghir, Poku. PSV Eindhoven: Kovář, Mauro Júnior, Flamínho, Obispo, Gasirowski, Veerman, Saibari, Schouten, Man, Perišić, Pepi.

H2H

The sides last met in the UEFA Cup back in 1994 — a 0-0 draw and a 5-4 Bayer victory.

Prediction

Both teams prefer open, attacking football and consistently deliver high-scoring games. Expect an exciting clash with plenty of goals. In my view, betting on over 2.5 total goals looks like a smart choice.