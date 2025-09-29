RU RU ES ES FR FR
Qarabag vs Copenhagen prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 1, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Qarabag FK vs FC Copenhagen prediction Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK
Champions League (Round 2) 01 oct 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Baku, Tofiq Bakhramov Stadium
FC Copenhagen FC Copenhagen
On October 1, 2025, at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijani side Qarabag will host Danish outfit Copenhagen in the second round of the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • The teams have previously met in the Champions League back in 2017.
  • The head-to-head record is perfectly balanced: each side has one win apiece.
  • Qarabag pulled off a sensational away victory against Benfica in the opening round, winning 3-2.
  • Copenhagen started their campaign with a draw against Bayer.

Match preview:

Qarabag have established themselves as a consistent force in European competitions in recent years, proving they can challenge even the favourites. The Azerbaijani team relies on disciplined defending and rapid counter-attacks, with passionate home support always providing a crucial boost.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, are regulars on the continental stage and boast a more balanced squad. The Danes excel in possession-based football and are highly effective from set pieces, making them a dangerous opponent for any club.

This clash promises to be intense, as both teams view it as a pivotal step in the race for a place in the knockout rounds.

Probable lineups:

  • Qarabag: Kochalski, Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev, Bicalho, Jankovic, Andrade, Kady, Zoubir, Duran.
  • Copenhagen: Kotarski, Huescas, Gabriel, Hatzidiakos, Lopez, Larsson, Delaney, Lerager, Achouri, Elyounoussi, Moukoko.

Qarabag vs Copenhagen match prediction:

Both teams have shown attacking flair, though defensive reliability hasn't always been their strong suit. Qarabag tend to play boldly at home and almost always create chances, while Copenhagen, with their technically superior players, are also unlikely to leave the pitch without scoring.

This game looks set for an exchange of goals, so the "both teams to score" bet stands out as a strong option.

My prediction: Both teams to score — Yes.

