Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 28.09.2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Aston Villa vs Fulham prediction https://x.com/FulhamFC/status/1969514404786905413
Aston Villa Aston Villa
English Premier League (Round 6) 28 sep 2025, 09:00
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Fulham Fulham
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the sixth round of the Premier League, Aston Villa will host Fulham at home. The match is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, with kick-off at 15:00 Central European Time. Here’s my prediction for this clash.

Match preview

Aston Villa have had a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign – Unai Emery’s side are yet to pick up a single win. They have managed only three draws, with the rest of their matches ending in defeat. Such a poor start has sparked rumors about Emery’s possible dismissal, especially in the wake of sporting director Monchi’s departure. However, the club’s management has stated that the Spaniard will remain in charge for now.

Nevertheless, the “Lions” come into this game with a bit of optimism: in the Europa League, they managed to defeat a tough opponent – Italian side Bologna (1-0). The question now is whether Villa can carry that momentum into the domestic league and finally get back on the winning track.

Fulham, on the other hand, have pleasantly surprised with their start to the season. Marco Silva’s men have two wins, two draws, and just one defeat – against Chelsea (0-2) – after five rounds. This result sees the Londoners sitting eighth in the table with eight points.

During the week, the “Cottagers” faced Cambridge in the EFL Cup and scraped a narrow win, managing to conserve energy in the process. As a result, the Londoners approach this fixture in better physical shape.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Six of Aston Villa’s last seven matches have seen fewer than three goals scored.
  • Fulham are on a three-match winning streak.
  • In head-to-head encounters, Aston Villa have beaten Fulham in all of their last five meetings.
  • In the last 10 matches between these teams, the Birmingham side have won 7 times, while the other 3 matches ended in wins for the “Cottagers”.

Probable lineups

  • Aston Villa: Martínez – Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne – McGinn, Kamara, Rogers – Elliott, Buendía, Watkins
  • Fulham: Leno – Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon – Lukić, Berge, King – Wilson, Iwobi, Muniz

Prediction

Given Fulham’s superior physical and emotional condition heading into this match, I believe the visitors should avoid defeat. My prediction: Fulham will not lose.

Prediction on game Fulham wont lose
Odds: 1.639
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
