RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025

Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 28, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Newcastle vs Arsenal prediction Photo: https://x.com/NUFC/Author unknownn
Newcastle Newcastle
English Premier League (Round 6) 28 sep 2025, 11:30
- : -
England, Newcastle, St James' Park
Arsenal Arsenal
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.86
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On September 28, 2025, the English Premier League will serve up one of the marquee fixtures of the round as Newcastle United hosts London’s Arsenal at St James’ Park. Kick-off is set for 17:30 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for team scoring in this matchup.

Newcastle

Newcastle United heads into this clash after a rocky start to the season, but the Magpies managed to snap a two-game winless run with a convincing 4-1 home victory over Bradford City in the EFL Cup, progressing to the next round where they’ll face Tottenham Hotspur. Their league form has been less impressive: in five matches, they’ve drawn three times (all 0-0), edged Wolverhampton 1-0, and lost a five-goal thriller to Liverpool 2-3. In the standings, Newcastle sits 13th with six points. Goal scoring has been an issue: in four of their five league games, the total has been under 2.5 goals.

The Champions League campaign also began with a challenge—a 1-2 home defeat to Barcelona. However, Newcastle’s home record against Arsenal is impressive: in their last five meetings at St James’ Park, they’ve won four times, keeping a clean sheet in each of those victories, and only lost once.

Arsenal

Like Newcastle, Arsenal also featured in the EFL Cup, defeating League One side Port Vale 2-0 to book a spot in the next round against Brighton. The Gunners have enjoyed a much brighter league start: three clean-sheet victories in five games, a hard-fought home draw against Manchester City—snatching a point in the dying minutes—and a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Liverpool. Arsenal currently sit second in the table with a goal difference of 10:2. Notably, their opening fixtures have been tough, with matches against Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United all in the first five rounds.

In the Champions League, Arsenal made a strong start, beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 away. Head-to-head clashes between Newcastle and Arsenal have been fiercely contested. In the last six encounters, each side has won three times. However, Arsenal have come out on top in the last two meetings.

Probable lineups

  • Newcastle: Pope, Trippier, Schär, Livramento, Burn, Bruno Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.
  • Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Gyökeres.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Newcastle are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Arsenal have won 6 of their last 8 games.
  • Arsenal have won 4 of their last 5 away matches.
  • Arsenal have scored first in 6 of their last 8 matches.
  • Newcastle have won 4 of their last 5 home head-to-head clashes.
  • 8 of the last 10 meetings between Newcastle and Arsenal have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • Newcastle have scored first in 4 of their last 5 home head-to-heads.

Newcastle vs Arsenal match prediction

Newcastle approach this home clash against Arsenal in high spirits after a morale-boosting EFL Cup win, which should give the squad extra confidence. Their impressive recent home record against Arsenal also works in their favor. Arsenal, meanwhile, have started the season strongly and remain near the top of the table despite a tough opening schedule. Recent head-to-heads between these sides have been fiercely competitive, with no clear dominance. As such, expect a tense and entertaining match with goals at both ends. My bet for this game: both teams to score at odds of 1.86.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.86
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brentford vs Manchester United prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 07:30 Brentford vs Manchester United: H2H, lineups and match prediction — 27 September 2025 Brentford Odds: 1.57 Manchester United Recommended Mostbet
Getafe vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 27 sep 2025, 08:00 Getafe vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Getafe Odds: 1.82 Levante Bet now 1xBet
Como vs Cremonese prediction Serie A Italy 27 sep 2025, 09:00 Como vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Como Odds: 1.6 Cremonese Bet now Mostbet
Wolfsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Leipzig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.7 RB Leipzig Recommended Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 St. Pauli Odds: 1.87 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Melbet
Mainz 05 vs Borussia Dortmund prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Mainz vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Mainz 05 Odds: 2.2 Borussia Dortmund Bet now Mostbet
FC Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 sep 2025, 09:30 Heidenheim vs Augsburg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 FC Heidenheim Odds: 1.58 Augsburg Recommended 1xBet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction Premier League Egypt 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Arab Contractors vs Kahraba Ismailia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 27.09.2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Kahraba Ismailia Bet now 1xBet
Manchester City vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Manchester City vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 27, 2025 Manchester City Odds: 1.6 Burnley Bet now 1xBet
Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Leeds vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Leeds Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Crystal Palace Odds: 1.55 Liverpool Bet now Melbet
Chelsea vs Brighton prediction English Premier League 27 sep 2025, 10:00 Chelsea vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 27, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.83 Brighton Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores