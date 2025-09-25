Prediction on game Total over 2 Odds: 1.63 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 28, 2025, the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche will host a La Liga Matchday 7 clash between Elche and Celta.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

Celta have drawn each of their last five matches.

Elche have won two of their last five games.

Currently, Elche sit 5th in La Liga and are in the European competition zone.

The teams have faced each other 24 times in total.

Their first encounter dates back to 1990.

Head-to-head record in the last five meetings: Elche — 1 win, draws — 0, Celta — 4 wins.

Match preview:

At this stage, Elche are showing a slightly more organized style of football and are eager to prove they can compete for a place in the middle of the table. Eder Sarabia's side rely on ball possession and quick wing attacks, which could be a key weapon against the visitors' defense.

Celta have had a shaky start to the season and are still fighting for crucial points to move away from the relegation zone. Away from home, the team traditionally play boldly and look to impose a physical battle in midfield.

This promises to be a tight contest: Elche will look to capitalize on home advantage, while Celta hope to prevail thanks to their experience and a higher level of individual quality.

Probable lineups:

Elche: Peña, Nuñez, Diaby, Garcia, Petrot, Fort, Diangana, Febas, Aguado, Rodriguez, Silva.

Peña, Nuñez, Diaby, Garcia, Petrot, Fort, Diangana, Febas, Aguado, Rodriguez, Silva. Celta: Radu, Fernandez, Lago, Ristic, Rueda, Sotelo, Beltran, Carreira, Alvarez, Iglesias, Zaragoza.

Elche vs Celta prediction:

Elche enter this match as slight favorites thanks to their home field and the backing of their fans. The hosts will aim to control possession and create chances near Celta's goal, but their defense is far from flawless. Celta are more than capable of hitting back on the counterattack.

Given both teams' styles and their motivation to fight for points, there's a strong chance we'll see at least two goals, with a third potentially deciding the outcome.

My prediction: total goals in the match: over 2.