Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Strasbourg vs Marseille prediction Photo: ligue1.fr / Author unknown
Strasbourg Strasbourg
Ligue 1 France (Round 6) 26 sep 2025, 14:45
- : -
France, Strasbourg, Stade de la Meinau
Marseille Marseille
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the key fixtures of Ligue 1’s Matchday 6 will take place on Friday at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, where the local side will host Marseille. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with strong potential for success.

Match preview

Strasbourg have made a confident start to the season and are already among the Ligue 1 frontrunners. Liam Rosenior’s squad has won four out of their opening five matches, including a victory over Paris, and deservedly sit in the upper echelons of the table. Their run of nine consecutive matches without a draw highlights the team’s character and ability to get results.

The Alsatians are especially formidable at home—having picked up points in 12 of their last 13 home games, including nine wins. The team makes excellent use of their wing play and high pressing, and the return of defender Lukas Hoisberg from suspension will further bolster their backline. Despite some personnel issues, Strasbourg continue to maintain a high tempo.

Marseille’s season started off shakily, but the last two rounds brought crucial wins, including a high-stakes duel with PSG. Roberto De Zerbi is building a compact side with a solid defense and strong ball control in midfield. With just four goals conceded in five matches, Marseille boast the second-best defensive record in the league.

However, their away form remains unconvincing—two defeats in two away games and no points collected. Marseille have also failed to beat Strasbourg in their last six Ligue 1 head-to-head encounters. Furthermore, De Zerbi will not be able to manage his team from the sidelines due to suspension, which could also impact the result.

Probable line-ups

  • Strasbourg: Penders, Ouattara, Sarr, Hoisberg, Chilwell, El Mourabet, Godo, Moreira, Barco, Panichelli, Paez
  • Marseille: Rulli, Balerdi, Pavard, Aguerd, Palmeri, O’Riley, Højbjerg, Weah, Greenwood, Paixão, Gouiri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Strasbourg have picked up points in 12 of their last 13 Ligue 1 home fixtures.
  • Marseille have lost 6 of their last 8 away league matches.
  • Marseille have not beaten Strasbourg in their last 6 Ligue 1 meetings (5 draws, 1 defeat).

Prediction

Strasbourg are in excellent form and particularly strong at home, where they consistently rack up points. Marseille remain shaky on the road and have not beaten the Alsatians in six straight matches. We believe the hosts are unlikely to lose this one.

