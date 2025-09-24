RU RU ES ES FR FR
Bayern - Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Bundesliga Germany (Round 5) 26 sep 2025, 14:30
- : -
Germany, Munich, Allianz Arena
Werder Bremen Werder Bremen
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.85
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Bundesliga's Matchday 5 will take place on Friday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, where local giants Bayern host Werder Bremen. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Bayern have made a confident start to the season and look the most balanced side in the Bundesliga. Under Vincent Kompany, the Munich team has won six straight matches, including an emphatic 4-1 away demolition of Hoffenheim. They’re showing incredible attacking efficiency, leading the league in goals scored—18 in just four rounds speaks for itself.

Bayern are especially dangerous at home, where they’re unbeaten in 17 matches and have scored at least three goals in almost every outing. Even with defensive absences (no Stanisic, Davies, Ito), the attacking line featuring Harry Kane and Luis Diaz keeps banging in the goals. Given their current form and the opposition, another fireworks display from the Munich side at the Allianz Arena seems likely.

Werder, on the other hand, have struggled to start the season and have managed just one win so far. The Bremen side suffered a heavy 0-3 home defeat to Freiburg, exposing serious defensive issues. In terms of goals conceded, Werder rank among the league’s bottom three—10 goals allowed in four matches.

Nevertheless, Horst Steffen’s side has shown resilience on the road. They are unbeaten in six of their last seven Bundesliga away games, regularly finding the net—scoring at least twice in six of those matches. Even with squad problems, such as the absences of Weber, Deman, and Weiser, Werder have the quality to create chances and find the back of the net.

Probable lineups

  • Bayern: Neuer; Boey, Tah, Kim Min-jae, Laimer; Diaz, Pavlovic, Karl, Goretzka, Jackson; Kane
  • Werder: Backhaus; Agu, Friedl, Koulibaly, Sugawara; Stage, Puertas, Schmid, Linnen, Njinmah; Gruev

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Bayern have won 15 of their last 17 Bundesliga home matches.
  • Werder have scored at least twice in 6 of their last 7 away games.
  • Bayern have scored at least three times in 14 of their last 17 home fixtures.

Prediction

Bayern are on a roll, winning confidently both at home and away, while hardly conceding. Still, Werder consistently score on the road, and have the potential to find the net even against such a formidable opponent.

