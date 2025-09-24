Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.95 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 7 in the Spanish championship will take place on Friday at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, where the local side Girona hosts Espanyol. I’m backing a goals bet in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Girona has endured a dismal start to the season—just two draws in six rounds and bottom of the league table. Michel Sanchez’s side is winless in eight straight matches and has struggled offensively: only three goals scored, the second-worst figure in La Liga.

Even at their home ground, Montilivi, Girona have been unconvincing—seven losses in their last eight matches, with lackluster pressing and a drop-off in midfield. Injuries are a major concern for Girona, with several key players, including Tsygankov, Lemar, and Van de Beek, all sidelined. In attack, the focus is on Vlad Vanat, but without support from the flanks, he often finds himself isolated up front.

Espanyol have started the season much more confidently—already collecting 11 points and sitting among the leaders. However, the last two rounds brought only one point, and their away form remains a weak spot: six away matches without a win. Still, the Blanquiazules know how to find a crucial goal or two, which has saved them in tight games more than once.

In the clash with Girona, midfielders Píquel and Lozano could play a key role, providing control in the center of the park. Also worth noting is Puado’s form, as he’s capable of producing decisive moments individually. Yet Espanyol’s defense remains vulnerable, especially in positional play, and the hosts could exploit that.

Probable lineups

Girona : Gazzaniga; Moreno, Frances, Rincon, Blind; Solis, Ivan Martin, Van de Beek, Unai, Gil; Vanat

: Gazzaniga; Moreno, Frances, Rincon, Blind; Solis, Ivan Martin, Van de Beek, Unai, Gil; Vanat Espanyol: Dmitrovic; Riedl, El-Hilali, Romero, Cabrera; Píquel, Lozano, Dolan, Puado, Exposito; Garcia

Match facts and head-to-head

Girona are winless in La Liga for eight consecutive matches.

Espanyol haven’t won away from home in their last six rounds.

In the last two games at Montilivi, Espanyol scored a maximum of one goal.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling to convert their chances, with Girona arguably the weakest attacking side at the start of the season. Meanwhile, Espanyol are consistently restrained on the road. In this match, it’s logical to expect a cautious game with few goals.