RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 26, 2025

Girona vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 26, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Girona vs Espanyol prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain (Round 7) 26 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Espanyol Espanyol
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 7 in the Spanish championship will take place on Friday at the Montilivi Stadium in Girona, where the local side Girona hosts Espanyol. I’m backing a goals bet in this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Girona has endured a dismal start to the season—just two draws in six rounds and bottom of the league table. Michel Sanchez’s side is winless in eight straight matches and has struggled offensively: only three goals scored, the second-worst figure in La Liga.

Even at their home ground, Montilivi, Girona have been unconvincing—seven losses in their last eight matches, with lackluster pressing and a drop-off in midfield. Injuries are a major concern for Girona, with several key players, including Tsygankov, Lemar, and Van de Beek, all sidelined. In attack, the focus is on Vlad Vanat, but without support from the flanks, he often finds himself isolated up front.

Espanyol have started the season much more confidently—already collecting 11 points and sitting among the leaders. However, the last two rounds brought only one point, and their away form remains a weak spot: six away matches without a win. Still, the Blanquiazules know how to find a crucial goal or two, which has saved them in tight games more than once.

In the clash with Girona, midfielders Píquel and Lozano could play a key role, providing control in the center of the park. Also worth noting is Puado’s form, as he’s capable of producing decisive moments individually. Yet Espanyol’s defense remains vulnerable, especially in positional play, and the hosts could exploit that.

Probable lineups

  • Girona: Gazzaniga; Moreno, Frances, Rincon, Blind; Solis, Ivan Martin, Van de Beek, Unai, Gil; Vanat
  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic; Riedl, El-Hilali, Romero, Cabrera; Píquel, Lozano, Dolan, Puado, Exposito; Garcia

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Girona are winless in La Liga for eight consecutive matches.
  • Espanyol haven’t won away from home in their last six rounds.
  • In the last two games at Montilivi, Espanyol scored a maximum of one goal.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling to convert their chances, with Girona arguably the weakest attacking side at the start of the season. Meanwhile, Espanyol are consistently restrained on the road. In this match, it’s logical to expect a cautious game with few goals.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.95
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
New York City FC vs Inter Miami CF prediction MLS USA Today, 19:30 New York City vs Inter Miami prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 New York City FC Odds: 1.43 Inter Miami CF Recommended 1xBet
Palmeiras vs River Plate prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Palmeiras vs River Plate. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 25, 2025 Palmeiras Odds: 1.58 River Plate Bet now Melbet
Genoa vs Empoli prediction Coppa Italia 25 sep 2025, 12:30 Genoa vs Empoli prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.53 Empoli Bet now Melbet
Go Ahead Eagles vs FC FCSB prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 12:45 Go Ahead Eagles vs FCSB prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Go Ahead Eagles Odds: 1.649 FC FCSB Recommended 1xBet
Lille vs Brann prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 12:45 Lille vs Brann prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 25, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.45 Brann Bet now 1xBet
Osasuna vs Elche prediction LaLiga Spain 25 sep 2025, 13:30 Osasuna vs Elche prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 September 2025 Osasuna Odds: 1.7 Elche Bet now Mostbet
BSC Young Boys vs Panathinaikos prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Young Boys vs Panathinaikos: a clash of equals in the opening round of the Europa League BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.46 Panathinaikos Recommended Mostbet
Salzburg vs FC Porto prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Salzburg vs Porto: Who will kick off the new Europa League season with a win? Salzburg Odds: 1.6 FC Porto Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Celta Vigo prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Stuttgart vs Celta prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 25, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.63 Celta Vigo Bet now Mostbet
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025 Ferencvaros Odds: 1.65 Viktoria Plzen Recommended 1xBet
FC Utrecht vs Lyon prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Utrecht vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 25, 2025 FC Utrecht Odds: 1.6 Lyon Bet now Melbet
Rangers vs Genk prediction Europa League 25 sep 2025, 15:00 Rangers vs Genk prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025 Rangers Odds: 1.8 Genk Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores