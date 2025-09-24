Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the first round of the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart, where the local side will host Spain's Celta Vigo. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with optimal chances for success.

Match preview

Stuttgart returns to the Europa League after a lengthy absence, having earned their spot thanks to a triumph in the German Cup. Last season, the team showed plenty of attacking flair in the Champions League, scoring in almost every European fixture. However, their defense often faltered, which ultimately cost them a place in the knockout stages.

It’s worth noting that home advantage could play a big role here. Stuttgart have won both of their home Bundesliga matches so far. In general, the Swabians look like a team capable of causing plenty of problems for their opponents with their dynamic attacking play. That said, the absence of Undav is a significant blow that could impact their finishing efficiency.

Celta are back in European competition for the first time in years and are eager to replicate their 2016/17 run, when they reached the semifinals. The Spaniards have looked confident away from home: in their last seven Europa League away matches, they've lost just once and have found the net in nearly every game.

Celta’s main strength remains their organized defense, which seldom allows opponents to score more than once. In attack, the team consistently utilizes the flanks, relying on pace and individual skill. This makes the Galicians an extremely awkward opponent.

Probable lineups

Stuttgart : Nübel; Mittelstädt, Jehl, Chabot, Assignon; El-Khannouss, Stiller, Andres, Tomas, Leweling; Demirović

: Nübel; Mittelstädt, Jehl, Chabot, Assignon; El-Khannouss, Stiller, Andres, Tomas, Leweling; Demirović Celta: Radu; Lago, Carreira, Ristić, Rueda; Fernandez, Beltrán, Sotelo; Alvarez, Iglesias, Zaragoza.

Match facts and head-to-head

At least four goals were scored in each of Stuttgart’s last four European matches

Celta have avoided defeat in six of their last seven Europa League games

The teams played a friendly this summer, with Stuttgart prevailing 2-1

Celta’s last five La Liga fixtures have all ended 1-1

Prediction

Both sides enter this match with clear strengths: Stuttgart with attacking firepower, Celta with defensive reliability and European experience. Given the defensive vulnerabilities on both sides, the likelihood of both teams scoring is high. Take ‘both teams to score’ at odds of 1.63.