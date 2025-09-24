RU RU ES ES FR FR
Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzeň prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 25, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ferencvaros vs Viktoria Plzen prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Ferencvaros Ferencvaros
Europa League (Round 1) 25 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Budapest, Groupama Arena
Viktoria Plzen Viktoria Plzen
One of the opening round fixtures in the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Ferencváros Stadium in Budapest, where the local side hosts Czech club Viktoria Plzeň. I'm backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with strong chances for a successful outcome.

Match preview

Ferencváros came agonizingly close to qualifying for the Champions League this season, but ultimately fell short against Qarabağ in the decisive round. For the second consecutive year, the Hungarians are competing in the Europa League and have already proven they can be competitive. The team regularly delights their home fans, having lost just once in their last six home matches in this competition.

However, there are questions about their consistency in attack: in most games, the hosts score no more than once. Still, Ferencváros are disciplined at the back, which could prove a trump card against a cautious opponent.

Viktoria Plzeň also dropped out of Champions League qualifying, losing to Rangers. The Czechs are well accustomed to European competition: last season, they reached the Europa League round of 16, matching their best-ever result. The team knows how to put up a fight, but their performances have been less convincing in recent months.

Away fixtures, in particular, remain problematic: Viktoria have conceded in each of their last six Europa League away matches. Nevertheless, their attack keeps firing, with Plzeň scoring at least once in five of those games. This suggests the upcoming clash could see goals at both ends.

Probable lineups

  • Ferencváros: Dibusz; Szalai, Gartenmann, Raemakers; Krus, Tot, Kanichowski, Keita, Nagy; Varga, Yusufu
  • Viktoria Plzeň: Jedlička; Jemelka, Paluska, Dweh; Červ, Spacil, Suare, Memic; Vydra, Adu, Durosinmi

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ferencváros have won 4 of their last 6 home matches in the Europa League.
  • Viktoria have failed to score more than once in five of their last seven games in the tournament.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Viktoria's last 8 away matches.

Prediction

Both teams head into the Europa League opener with similar strengths and weaknesses. Ferencváros are formidable at home, Viktoria know how to scrap even in tough conditions. However, defensive frailties on both sides increase the likelihood of an entertaining, high-scoring game. Our recommended bet: "Both teams to score" at odds of 1.65.

