Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the first round of the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, where the hosts will face off against French side Lyon. I’m tipping a bet on goals in this encounter, with plenty of reasons to expect success.

Match preview

Utrecht are back on the European stage after a long absence, making a confident return by coming through three qualifying rounds. Under Ron Jans, the team has looked convincing in every tie, with their attacking unit consistently finding ways to breach opposing defenses. It’s worth noting that Utrecht are on a roll, now unbeaten in eight consecutive Europa League matches.

However, their defense remains a concern: only against Zrinjski did they manage a clean sheet, while in the previous seven games they conceded every time. This vulnerability could be costly against a more experienced opponent, especially given Lyon’s knack for exploiting defensive frailties.

Lyon enter this new European campaign with ambitions to reestablish themselves among the tournament’s elite. The French side have already made their mark in the Europa League, renowned for their prolific attack and ability to progress deep into the competition. Last season, Lyon reached the playoffs, bowing out only to the eventual finalists.

Their main strength is a powerful offense, regularly scoring at least twice in most matches. But there’s a weakness too: defensive errors crop up often, and in six of their last seven away games in the Europa League, Lyon have conceded. That’s why this clash in the Netherlands promises to be open and full of chances.

Probable line-ups

Utrecht : Barkas; Horemans, van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Blake, Zehiel, Bozdogan, Engwanda-Ongena, Iqbal; Min

: Barkas; Horemans, van der Hoorn, Viergever, El Karouani; Blake, Zehiel, Bozdogan, Engwanda-Ongena, Iqbal; Min Lyon: Greif; Mata, Niakate, Tagliafico; Tessmann, Maitland-Niles, Mera, Karabec, Tolisso; Fofana, Satriano

Match facts and head-to-head

Utrecht are unbeaten in their last eight Europa League matches.

Lyon have not lost in regulation time in their last 13 away games in the competition.

Both teams concede regularly, making a bet on goals a logical choice.

Prediction

Utrecht have shown they can challenge even more experienced opponents, but their fragile defense could be decisive. Lyon are consistently prolific in Europe, and there’s every reason to expect goals at both ends. The tip is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.60.