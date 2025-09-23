Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.8 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the matches of the first round of the Europa League group stage will take place on Thursday at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, where Scottish side Rangers host Belgian outfit Genk. Here’s my take on the best bet for this clash, with optimal chances for success.

Match preview

Rangers find themselves back in the Europa League after a disappointing Champions League playoff exit, where they were outclassed by Club Brugge. However, on home turf, the Scots are always a formidable force: they've lost just once in their last eight European home games, consistently putting up a fight even against more illustrious opponents. The main issue remains inconsistency in attack: the Light Blues rarely score more than one goal per game.

The current Rangers squad is far from perfect: Aarons is suspended, and an overall reliance on set-piece defending could backfire. Still, their squad depth and European experience mean they can reasonably expect to pick up at least a point in this opening fixture.

Genk reached this stage after confidently dispatching Lech, though it must be said their opponent wasn’t of the highest caliber. In recent years, the Belgians have regularly exited European competition at the group stage, mostly due to their lackluster away form. Just three wins in their last 16 European away matches is hardly a reassuring stat.

That said, Thorsten Fink’s team boast several intriguing attacking talents — Ito and Erabi are both capable of creating chances even against well-organized defenses. But Genk’s Achilles’ heel is finishing and overall productivity: the club rarely scores more than one goal per Europa League match, a serious drawback against a side of Rangers’ caliber.

Probable lineups

Rangers : Butland; Souttar, Tavernier, Cornelius, Megoma; Raskin, Diomande; Gassama, Moore, Osgaard; Miovski

: Butland; Souttar, Tavernier, Cornelius, Megoma; Raskin, Diomande; Gassama, Moore, Osgaard; Miovski Genk: Laval; El-Wahdi, Sadik, Smets, Kayembe; Zattleberger, Heynen; Groshovski, Stekkers, Ito; Erabi.

Match facts and head-to-head

Rangers are unbeaten in 7 of their last 8 European home matches.

Genk have managed just one regulation-time win in their last 9 Europa League games.

The Belgians have scored more than one goal in only 2 of their last 12 Europa League outings.

Prediction

Rangers have the experience and know-how to get results at home, while Genk’s away struggles in Europe are well documented. Given current form and the stats, the best value lies with “Rangers to win with a (0) handicap” at 1.80.