Torino vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 September 2025

Torino vs Pisa prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Torino vs Pisa prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Torino Torino
Coppa Italia (Round 1/16) 25 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Italy,
Pisa Pisa
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Torino
Odds: 1.75
1xBet
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the Italian Cup second round takes place on Thursday at the Olimpico Grande stadium in Turin, where the local side Torino will host Pisa. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Torino have had a rough start in Serie A, recording just one win in four rounds. Baroni’s team has yet to find consistency, and their defense has struggled—conceding eight goals, the joint-worst record in the league alongside Lecce. There are issues up front as well: just two goals in the last five games is a weak return for a club with mid-table ambitions.

Nevertheless, Torino navigated the first round of the Cup with confidence, defeating Modena thanks to a Vlasic goal. Now, it’s crucial to show progress and avoid a repeat of last year’s scenario, when the team crashed out at this stage. The squad has the potential to achieve more, but focus and discipline—especially at the back—are essential.

Pisa returned to the top flight but are still struggling to adapt to Serie A’s demands. Gilardino’s men have picked up just one point from four matches, and while their game against Napoli was a hard-fought contest (2:3), it didn’t add anything to their tally. The problems are clear: shaky defense and a lack of creativity up front.

In the Cup, Pisa only edged Cesena in a penalty shootout, losing defender Calabresi to a red card in the process. The new head coach is searching for balance, but results have yet to follow. The match against Torino is a chance to prove the team can compete, but doing so away from home will be a tall order.

Probable lineups

  • Torino: Israel; Coco, Maripan, Ismaili; Lazaro, Casadei, Asllani, Biraghi; Ngonge, Simeone, Vlasic
  • Pisa: Semper; Lusuardo, Caracciolo, Canestrelli; Akinsanmiro, Marin, Aebischer, Toure; Tramoni, Moreo; Nzola

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Torino have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.
  • Pisa have not won an away match in the Coppa Italia since 2019.
  • The last meeting between these teams in 2016 ended in a resounding 4-0 win for Torino.

Prediction

Both sides are not in top form, but home advantage and a higher-quality squad give Torino a clear edge. Pisa are fighting hard and showing character, but are not yet ready to compete on equal terms with a solid Serie A mid-table team.

