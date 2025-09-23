RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Ceramica Cleopatra vs. Modern Sport prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ceramica Cleopatra vs Modern Sport FC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ceramica Cleopatra Ceramica Cleopatra
Premier League Egypt (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 13:00
- : -
Egypt,
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Wednesday in Cairo, where local side Ceramica Cleopatra host Modern Sport at the Arab Contractors Stadium. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Ceramica Cleopatra didn't get off to the best start in the new championship, collecting only one point from their opening two rounds. However, Ali Maher's men then put together a string of three consecutive victories, defeating opponents like ENPPI, Arab Contractors, and Smouha.

These nine points allowed them to break away from the relegation zone and climb to 10th place in the league table. In the previous round, Ceramica played a challenging away match against Al Ahly and managed to put up a fight against the favorites, but ultimately lost by the slimmest of margins. It's worth noting that Ceramica's matches have been low-scoring affairs this season. So far, their goal tally stands at 4 scored and 3 conceded.

As for Modern Sport, the team started stronger, recording three wins in their opening five Premier League fixtures. This early form propelled them high enough up the table to start dreaming of a place in international competitions, but their last two matches brought them back down to earth.

Modern Sport first suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Tala'ea El Gaish, and then, on the latest matchday, drew 2-2 at home against ENPPI. In that game, the hosts twice found themselves trailing but managed to avoid defeat by scoring a dramatic equalizer in the 90+5th minute.

Probable lineups

  • Ceramica Cleopatra: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay
  • Modern Sport: Gabaski, Desouki, Ali, Amad, Fawzi, Mosad, Youssef, Shika, Eba, Hassan, Helal

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Last season, Ceramica Cleopatra thrashed their opponent 4-1 at home
  • Before that, Modern Sport had won three straight meetings at Ceramica's ground
  • Both teams scored in three of the last five encounters between these sides

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to Ceramica, who impressed in their last outing against Al Ahly. We believe Ceramica have every chance to win, but considering the hosts' current stats, don't expect a goal fest. Our bet: "Total under 2.0" with odds of 1.75.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.75
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Tunisia vs Czech Republic prediction Volleyball World Championship Today, 03:30 Tunisia vs Czech Republic: Prediction and bet for the match on September 23, 2025 Tunisia Odds: 1.69 Czech Republic Recommended 1xBet
Udinese vs Palermo prediction Coppa Italia Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Palermo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Udinese Odds: 1.6 Palermo Bet now 1xBet
Tala'ea El Gaish vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Tala'ea El Gaish vs Arab Contractors prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Tala'ea El Gaish Odds: 1.57 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Bet now Melbet
Zamalek SC vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Zamalek vs El Gouna prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 Zamalek SC Odds: 1.83 El Gouna FC Recommended Melbet
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Sivelele vs Orlando Pirates. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Siwelele Odds: 1.66 Orlando Pirates Bet now Melbet
Al-Ahli Jeddah vs Pyramids FC prediction FIFA Intercontinental Cup Today, 14:00 Al-Ahli vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 23.09.2025 Al-Ahli Jeddah Odds: 1.78 Pyramids FC Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Wolverhampton vs Everton. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 23, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.7 Everton Recommended 1xBet
Lincoln City vs Chelsea prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) Today, 14:45 Lincoln vs Chelsea: can Lincoln challenge the giants? Lincoln City Odds: 1.85 Chelsea Bet now Melbet
AC Milan vs Lecce prediction Coppa Italia Today, 15:00 Milan vs Lecce prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 23.09.2025 AC Milan Odds: 1.55 Lecce Bet now 1xBet
Sevilla vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:30 Sevilla vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 23, 2025 Sevilla Odds: 1.5 Villarreal Recommended 1xBet
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 24 sep 2025, 09:00 Golden Arrows vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025 Lamontville Golden Arrows Odds: 1.65 Mamelodi Sundowns Bet now 1xBet
Verona vs Venezia prediction Coppa Italia 24 sep 2025, 12:30 Verona vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 24, 2025 Verona Odds: 1.61 Venezia Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores