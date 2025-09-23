Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.75 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Wednesday in Cairo, where local side Ceramica Cleopatra host Modern Sport at the Arab Contractors Stadium. I suggest betting on goals in this clash, as the odds for success look promising.

Match preview

Ceramica Cleopatra didn't get off to the best start in the new championship, collecting only one point from their opening two rounds. However, Ali Maher's men then put together a string of three consecutive victories, defeating opponents like ENPPI, Arab Contractors, and Smouha.

These nine points allowed them to break away from the relegation zone and climb to 10th place in the league table. In the previous round, Ceramica played a challenging away match against Al Ahly and managed to put up a fight against the favorites, but ultimately lost by the slimmest of margins. It's worth noting that Ceramica's matches have been low-scoring affairs this season. So far, their goal tally stands at 4 scored and 3 conceded.

As for Modern Sport, the team started stronger, recording three wins in their opening five Premier League fixtures. This early form propelled them high enough up the table to start dreaming of a place in international competitions, but their last two matches brought them back down to earth.

Modern Sport first suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Tala'ea El Gaish, and then, on the latest matchday, drew 2-2 at home against ENPPI. In that game, the hosts twice found themselves trailing but managed to avoid defeat by scoring a dramatic equalizer in the 90+5th minute.

Probable lineups

Ceramica Cleopatra : Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay

: Bassam, Hani, Samir, Nabil, El-Sayed, El-Solia, Amr, Issa, Belhadji, Mukka, Lakay Modern Sport: Gabaski, Desouki, Ali, Amad, Fawzi, Mosad, Youssef, Shika, Eba, Hassan, Helal

Match facts and head-to-head

Last season, Ceramica Cleopatra thrashed their opponent 4-1 at home

Before that, Modern Sport had won three straight meetings at Ceramica's ground

Both teams scored in three of the last five encounters between these sides

Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight edge to Ceramica, who impressed in their last outing against Al Ahly. We believe Ceramica have every chance to win, but considering the hosts' current stats, don't expect a goal fest. Our bet: "Total under 2.0" with odds of 1.75.