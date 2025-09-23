RU RU ES ES FR FR
TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Raphael Durand
TS Galaxy vs AmaZulu prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
South African Betway Premiership (Round 8) 24 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
AmaZulu AmaZulu
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the South African Premier Division takes place on Wednesday at Mbombela Stadium, where the local side TS Galaxy will host AmaZulu. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

TS Galaxy currently sit seventh in the league table, having collected 10 points from six matches. Adnan Beganovic’s side relies on solid defensive organization and swift counterattacks—a strategy that’s paying off: 10 goals scored and just 6 conceded. In their last five outings, the club has recorded three wins and a draw, though it’s worth noting all three victories came against teams at the bottom of the table.

At home, Galaxy have yet to show true consistency, but the team’s overall form is encouraging. Their recent 1-1 draw with Richards Bay highlighted their ability to stay focused until the final whistle, even if they struggled to convert their chances. For the hosts, this match against AmaZulu is a real opportunity to solidify their place in the top half of the standings.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, are sixth with 11 points from six games. Arthur Zwane’s squad favors possession and pressing, but their away record is far less impressive: no wins, two draws, and a defeat. Nevertheless, AmaZulu have picked up momentum recently, beating Stellenbosch 2-1 and battling to a hard-fought draw against strong opposition.

Their weak link is attack, which has yet to impress—just 6 goals in seven rounds. Defensively they’re solid, but frequent errors away from home have cost them points. For the visitors, this is a challenging fixture against a side that has historically given them plenty of trouble.

Probable lineups

  • TS Galaxy: Tape, Motaung, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Sibande, Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi, Ditejane, Mvelase, Letsoalo
  • AmaZulu: Johnson, Radebe, Allan, Phiri, Mtetwa, Hanamub, Mashigo, Zungu, Hlangabeza, Ekstein, Ngwenya

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five head-to-head meetings, TS Galaxy have won four times, AmaZulu once.
  • TS Galaxy have scored 10 goals in seven rounds, while AmaZulu have netted just 6.
  • The visitors are winless on the road this season (2 draws, 1 defeat).

Prediction

Given the hosts’ head-to-head superiority and their more balanced play this season, TS Galaxy look to have the edge. AmaZulu remain inconsistent away from home, making their task even tougher.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.55
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
