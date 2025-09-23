Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.55 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 8 in the South African Premier Division takes place on Wednesday at Mbombela Stadium, where the local side TS Galaxy will host AmaZulu. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with promising odds for success.

Match preview

TS Galaxy currently sit seventh in the league table, having collected 10 points from six matches. Adnan Beganovic’s side relies on solid defensive organization and swift counterattacks—a strategy that’s paying off: 10 goals scored and just 6 conceded. In their last five outings, the club has recorded three wins and a draw, though it’s worth noting all three victories came against teams at the bottom of the table.

At home, Galaxy have yet to show true consistency, but the team’s overall form is encouraging. Their recent 1-1 draw with Richards Bay highlighted their ability to stay focused until the final whistle, even if they struggled to convert their chances. For the hosts, this match against AmaZulu is a real opportunity to solidify their place in the top half of the standings.

AmaZulu, meanwhile, are sixth with 11 points from six games. Arthur Zwane’s squad favors possession and pressing, but their away record is far less impressive: no wins, two draws, and a defeat. Nevertheless, AmaZulu have picked up momentum recently, beating Stellenbosch 2-1 and battling to a hard-fought draw against strong opposition.

Their weak link is attack, which has yet to impress—just 6 goals in seven rounds. Defensively they’re solid, but frequent errors away from home have cost them points. For the visitors, this is a challenging fixture against a side that has historically given them plenty of trouble.

Probable lineups

TS Galaxy : Tape, Motaung, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Sibande, Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi, Ditejane, Mvelase, Letsoalo

: Tape, Motaung, Mahlangu, Ndamane, Sibande, Maduna, Mgaga, Mahlambi, Ditejane, Mvelase, Letsoalo AmaZulu: Johnson, Radebe, Allan, Phiri, Mtetwa, Hanamub, Mashigo, Zungu, Hlangabeza, Ekstein, Ngwenya

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five head-to-head meetings, TS Galaxy have won four times, AmaZulu once.

TS Galaxy have scored 10 goals in seven rounds, while AmaZulu have netted just 6.

The visitors are winless on the road this season (2 draws, 1 defeat).

Prediction

Given the hosts’ head-to-head superiority and their more balanced play this season, TS Galaxy look to have the edge. AmaZulu remain inconsistent away from home, making their task even tougher.