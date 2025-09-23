Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round matches of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Allianz Riviera, where French side Nice host Italian giants Roma. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

The French outfit crashed out of Champions League qualifying after losing to Benfica, and will now refocus on the Europa League. This is only Nice’s fifth campaign at this stage of European competition, and the psychological barrier remains: their winless streak in the tournament has reached 12 matches. However, at home, Nice always play with flair – in their last 12 Europa League home games, they’ve found the net every time.

The main issue for Franck Haise’s side is a fragile defense. Injuries to several key defenders could further expose their back line, which is especially dangerous against an opponent of Roma’s caliber. Still, Nice have attacking talent up front capable of troubling any defense – Jérémie Boga and Terem Moffi are in fine form and could be the keys to victory.

The Romans enter the season with their usual status as one of the Europa League favorites, a tournament that has brought them consistent success in recent years. Since reaching the final in 2023, the Giallorossi have remained highly competitive: they are unbeaten in eight of their last ten Europa League matches. However, their away record tells a different story – Roma haven’t won on the road in this competition for seven straight games.

Daniele De Rossi’s team relies on creative attacking play. Even with injuries to Paulo Dybala and Leon Bailey, there are players ready to step up – Lorenzo Pellegrini and Matías Soulé. But Roma’s defense is shaky: in six of their last seven away Europa League matches, they have conceded one or two goals, and that could haunt them again here.

Probable line-ups

Nice : Yehvann Diouf, Kodjo Oppong, Djuma Ba, Melvin Bard, Tiago Gouveia, Hicham Boudaoui, Charles Vanhoutte, Jonathan Clauss, Jérémie Boga, Sofiane Diop, Terem Moffi

: Yehvann Diouf, Kodjo Oppong, Djuma Ba, Melvin Bard, Tiago Gouveia, Hicham Boudaoui, Charles Vanhoutte, Jonathan Clauss, Jérémie Boga, Sofiane Diop, Terem Moffi Roma: Mile Svilar, Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini, Zeki Çelik, Devyne Rensch, Kouadio Koné, Bryan Cristante, Angeliño, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Evan Ferguson, Matías Soulé

Match facts and head-to-head

Nice are winless in their last 12 Europa League matches.

Roma haven’t won away in the Europa League for 7 games.

In Nice’s last 6 home matches and 5 of Roma’s last 7 away games, both teams have scored.

Prediction

Both sides boast attacking prowess and defensive frailties, making a goal exchange highly likely. Nice traditionally score at home but also concede plenty of chances. Roma rarely keep a clean sheet away, but they are reliable scorers themselves. The optimal bet here is “Both teams to score” at odds of 1.70.