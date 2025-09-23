RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Malmö vs Ludogorets prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 24, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Malmoe FF vs Ludogorets Razgrad prediction Photo: sportsboom.com / Author unknown
Malmoe FF Malmoe FF
Europa League (Round 1) 24 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Malmoe, Eleda Stadion
Ludogorets Razgrad Ludogorets Razgrad
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.9
One of the opening fixtures of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League main stage will take place on Wednesday at the Malmö New Stadium, where Swedish side Malmö hosts Bulgarian champions Ludogorets. Here’s my pick for the outcome of this intriguing matchup, offering solid odds for success.

Match preview

The Swedish club has returned to the Europa League group stage, but recent seasons on the continental stage have been anything but successful. Last campaign, Malmö conceded 17 goals, ranking among the poorest performers in the competition’s main phase. Even at home, the Scandinavians have struggled: they've failed to win in 7 of their last 8 matches on their own turf.

The main weakness remains the defense, which consistently struggles against pacy opposition attacks. Still, Malmö boasts decent attacking potential, and with the support of their home fans, they’ll look to capitalize on any chance to find the net. However, consistency remains elusive for the Swedes.

The Bulgarian juggernaut clinched the national title for the 14th consecutive time, but European results have been disappointing for several years now. Last season, Ludogorets also finished in the lower half of the Europa League’s group stage, failing to register a single win. Even this year’s qualification playoff proved a challenge, with the team only edging past Shkëndija in extra time.

The real issues start up front — just 4 goals scored in last season’s Europa League, the worst tally among all participants. Away from home, Ludogorets fares even worse: a five-match winless streak in regulation time underlines their struggles on foreign soil. To break this trend, the Bulgarians must tighten up at the back and show more courage in attack.

Probable lineups

  • Malmö: Robin Olsen, Gabriel Busanello, Colin Rösler, Jens Stryger Larsen, Pontus Jansson, Adrian Skugmar, Otto Rosengren, Lasse Johnsen, Hugo Bolin, Sead Hakšabanović, Daniel Gudjohnsen
  • Ludogorets: Sergio Padt, Son, Dinis Almeida, Edwin Kurtulus, Idan Nachmias, Pedro Naressi, Ivaylo Chochev, Caio Vidal, Filip Kaloč, Bernard Tekpetey, Eric Bille

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Malmö have managed just 3 wins in their last 16 Europa League games.
  • Ludogorets are winless in five consecutive away matches in the Europa League.
  • Six of Malmö’s last seven Europa League games featured at least three goals.

Prediction

Both teams share similar issues and lack stability in European competitions. Malmö’s defense is shaky, while Ludogorets struggle with an ineffective attack, setting up a cautious and tense contest. The logical pick here is Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.90, as both sides are unlikely to deliver a high-scoring spectacle for the fans.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores