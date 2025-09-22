RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa League Predictions Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 24 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Dinamo Zagreb vs Fenerbahce prediction Photo: footballwhispers.com / Author unknown
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb
Europa League (Round 1) 24 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Zagreb, Stadion Maksimir
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
One of the fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb, where the local side Dinamo will host Turkish giants Fenerbahce. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

The Croatian powerhouse returns to European competition, albeit not in the Champions League to which they’ve grown accustomed. The team is cruising in their domestic league, displaying balanced football and defensive consistency. The home advantage stands out: Dinamo rarely lose at home in the Europa League — just two defeats in their last twenty matches, and both against top-level opponents.

Dinamo’s attack is equally impressive. Even against formidable rivals, they impose their game and find the net regularly. Backed by their home crowd, Dinamo will look to seize the initiative from the first whistle and press their advantage before halftime.

The Istanbul club has undergone changes in the dugout: Jose Mourinho has departed, with Domenico Tedesco stepping in. Such a managerial switch will certainly impact their playing style, but the squad’s potential remains massive. Fenerbahce have been decent in European competitions, but their away form is shaky — they consistently drop points and look less assured on the road.

That said, Fenerbahce’s attacking arsenal is impressive: Szymanski, En-Nesyri, and others are capable of breaking down any defense. Discipline will be key: Fenerbahce often concede too many goals in the first half. If the defense falters again, it’ll be tough to replicate their recent successes.

Probable line-ups

  • Dinamo Zagreb: Ivan Nevistić, Bruno Gode, Scott McKenna, Sergi Dominguez, Moris Valinčić, Miha Zajc, Dejan Ljubičić, Josip Mišić, Arber Hodža, Mateo Lisica, Dion Beljo
  • Fenerbahce: Irfan Can Eğribayat, Nelson Semedo, Archie Brown, Milan Škriniar, Jayden Oosterwolde, Fred, Ismail Yüksek, Sebastian Szymański, Talisca, Oguz Aydın, Youssef En-Nesyri

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Dinamo Zagreb have lost just twice in their last 20 home Europa League matches.
  • Fenerbahce have won only 2 of their last 7 away Europa League games.
  • Both teams have scored in 6 of Dinamo’s last 8 Europa League fixtures.

Prediction

This promises to be a tight contest, but home advantage and Dinamo’s stability in Zagreb give them the edge. Fenerbahce remain unpredictable after their managerial change and have struggled away from home. The logical pick is “Dinamo Zagreb win or draw” at 1.60 — expect the hosts to at least secure a point.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores