Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Braga vs Feyenoord prediction Photo: attackingfootball.com / Author unknown
Braga Braga
Europa League (Round 1) 24 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Braga, Estadio Municipal de Braga
Feyenoord Feyenoord
One of the matches of the opening round of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Estádio Municipal de Braga, where Portuguese side Braga will host Dutch club Feyenoord. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash that offers solid chances for success.

Match preview

The Portuguese side began their Europa League campaign back in the second qualifying round and successfully navigated all three qualifying stages, underlining their seriousness and consistency. Carlos Vicens’ team has long solidified its reputation as a European contender. Their unbeaten run in the competition is particularly impressive — seven matches without defeat, including five victories.

Home form is Braga’s biggest trump card. Clubs from Seville and beyond already know: facing this team in Portugal is no easy task. Six wins in their last eight home matches speak volumes. A solid back line and the ability to strike first are two more arguments in favor of the hosts.

The Dutch outfit started their European campaign in the Champions League, but a defeat to Fenerbahce saw them drop down a tier. Feyenoord boasts a rich Europa League history, including the 2002 title, but recent campaigns have been less convincing. In their last seven Europa League fixtures, they’ve lost just once, but their away record is dismal — 12 matches without a victory on the road.

Robin van Persie’s side builds their game around an attacking trio, with Ueda and Sliti always capable of creating chances even against tough opposition. However, Feyenoord’s defense is prone to mistakes, and away from home they consistently concede, making this their Achilles’ heel. Given their current form, pulling off a breakthrough in Portugal will be a major challenge.

Probable lineups

  • Braga: Lukasz Gornicki, Victor Gomez, Gustav Lagerbielke, Leonardo Lelo, Sikou Niakate, Ricardo Horta, Rodrigo Salazar, Joao Moutinho, Jean-Baptiste Gorby, Fran Navarro, Gabri Martinez
  • Feyenoord: Timon Wellenreuther, Givairo Read, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jordan Bos, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Quinten Timber, Sam Steijn, Luciano Valente, Ayase Ueda, Anis Hadj-Moussa, Aymen Sliti.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Braga are unbeaten in their last 7 Europa League matches.
  • Feyenoord have not won an away game in this competition since 2019.
  • Both teams have scored in 5 of Feyenoord’s last 6 Europa League fixtures.

Prediction

Braga are traditionally a force at home, picking up crucial points at their own stadium. Feyenoord are far too vulnerable on their travels, struggling with defensive instability and a lack of cutting edge in attack. Given the form and stats, the logical bet is "Braga with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.72 — the Portuguese side, at the very least, should avoid defeat.

