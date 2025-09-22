Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the opening round matches in the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League group stage will take place on Wednesday at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville, where Spanish side Betis host English club Nottingham Forest. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this clash, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Under Manuel Pellegrini, the Seville club are back in European competition for the fifth consecutive season. Betis have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to perform in the Europa League, having reached the Round of 16 twice in recent years. The home advantage is significant: at the Benito Villamarín, Betis attack with confidence, and recent matches here have consistently delivered high-scoring affairs.

That said, Betis remain a team driven by momentum. Their matches rarely end in compromise — it's either victory or defeat, which adds intrigue and unpredictability. Heading into Europe, Betis are buoyed by a home win over Real Sociedad (3-1). In six La Liga matches, Los Verdiblancos have lost only once and currently sit sixth in the table.

For Nottingham Forest, this is a return to European competition after a 30-year absence — a moment an entire generation of fans has waited for. The team didn’t qualify directly but were handed a Europa League berth after Crystal Palace’s exclusion, and now they’re determined to show they belong on this stage.

Forest’s form is a concern: in the Premier League they’ve been dropping points frequently, but their attacking line continues to find the net, and away from home they’ve shown surprising firepower. In domestic competitions, the Tricky Trees are winless in five straight matches, losing three times in that stretch.

Probable lineups

Betis : Pau López, Nathan, Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Héctor Bellerín, Giovani Lo Celso, Pablo Fornals, Sofyan Amrabat, Abde Ezzalzouli, Antony Matheus, Cucho Hernández

: Pau López, Nathan, Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente, Héctor Bellerín, Giovani Lo Celso, Pablo Fornals, Sofyan Amrabat, Abde Ezzalzouli, Antony Matheus, Cucho Hernández Nottingham Forest: Matz Sels, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Morato, Nikola Milenković, Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Douglas Luiz, Dan Ndoye, Dilane Bakwa, Chris Wood.

Match facts and head-to-head

Betis have played their last 10 Europa League games without a single draw — 5 wins and 5 defeats.

Nottingham Forest are returning to European competition for the first time since the mid-1990s.

Both teams scored in 9 of Forest’s last 10 away matches.

Prediction

Both sides favor open, attacking football and rarely finish a match without finding the net. Betis are strong at home, but the English side have enough attacking prowess to create chances. The best bet is "Both teams to score" at 1.68, as the match scenario points towards a goal-filled contest.