Atletico vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 24.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Atletico Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Atletico Madrid Atletico Madrid
LaLiga Spain (Round 6) 24 sep 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano
One of the marquee fixtures of La Liga's Matchday 6 will take place this Wednesday at the Metropolitano in Madrid, where the local side Atletico will host Rayo Vallecano. Here’s a prediction for this clash that comes with a high chance of success.

Match preview

Diego Simeone’s side have not had the confident start that fans were hoping for. Los Colchoneros have picked up just six points from their opening five games and already trail Real Madrid by nine. The most recent draw with Mallorca left a bitter taste—Atletico once again failed to hold onto a winning position. The situation was further complicated by a Champions League defeat to Liverpool (2-3), which exposed defensive frailties and a lack of composure in closing out matches.

Nevertheless, the Madrid outfit still boasts immense potential. The return of Julian Alvarez should inject more variety into the attack, and Conor Gallagher, who found the net last round, is steadily becoming a key figure in midfield. The loss of Sorloth to suspension complicates matters, but the experience of Griezmann and the creativity of Raspadori mean Simeone’s men can still expect results. For Simeone, this is a chance to prove his team can weather a crisis.

Inigo Perez’s squad are still searching for their rhythm after last season’s breakthrough. Yes, they made it to the group stage of the Conference League, but their form in La Liga leaves much to be desired—just five points from five games. After a confident victory over Girona (3-1), Rayo stumbled with defeats to Athletic and Osasuna, and draws with Barcelona and Celta. Rayo continue to look lively and organized, but are still missing the consistency needed to capitalize on their chances.

The visitors’ strength lies in their discipline and wing play, where Alvaro Garcia and De Frutos stand out. However, a poor head-to-head record against Atletico—winless away in La Liga since 1999—casts doubt on their prospects. Even with a solid structure, Rayo often buckle under pressure from higher-caliber opponents. Still, the motivation to beat their capital neighbors will be sky-high, and the visitors certainly won’t just sit back and defend.

Probable lineups

  • Atletico: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko; Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Gallagher; Raspadori, Alvarez
  • Rayo Vallecano: Batalla; Ratiu, Ciss, Lejeune, Espino; Valentin, Diaz; De Frutos, Palazon, Garcia; Camello

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rayo have not beaten Atletico away in La Liga since August 1999.
  • Atletico have collected just 6 points in their first five matches—their worst start in recent years.
  • Rayo have won only 9 of their last 49 meetings with Los Colchoneros.

Prediction

Despite an inconsistent start, Atletico have all the tools to break their winless run and claim three points. Rayo will try to seize their chances and may well get on the scoresheet, but the hosts’ class and squad depth should ultimately make the difference.

