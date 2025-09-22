Prediction on game W1(+2.5) Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the 1/16 finals of the English League Cup will take place on Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield, where the local side will host Manchester City. Here’s a bet for this match with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Lee Grant’s men made it to this stage not without difficulty, but managed to overcome opponents directly linked to the Premier League: Leicester and Sunderland. In both cases, victories came only via penalty shootouts, which speaks to the team’s character, but also highlights issues with finishing during regular time. Huddersfield rarely advances past the 1/16 finals in the League Cup, and recent years’ stats only confirm that success here is more the exception than the rule.

Nevertheless, the club has managed to improve their attacking play, scoring in five consecutive matches in the competition. It’s also worth noting that the team often trades goals with their opponents, so even against City, home fans have reason to hope for at least one goal from the hosts.

For the Citizens, the League Cup has long ceased to be a priority, as the stats from recent seasons confirm. Despite six trophies in the past 11 years, City have only reached as far as the quarterfinals in the last four editions, often crashing out in the early rounds. Pep Guardiola consistently rotates his squad, giving youth and backup players a chance, which is reflected in the results.

City’s struggles on the road in this tournament are especially evident—just one goal scored in their last four away matches. Given their congested calendar, including the Champions League and Premier League, it’s hard to expect a rout from City in Huddersfield.

Probable lineups

Huddersfield : Nicholls, Sorensen, Low, Feeney, Rosken, Ledson, Kasumu, May, Castledine, Alves, Taylor

: Nicholls, Sorensen, Low, Feeney, Rosken, Ledson, Kasumu, May, Castledine, Alves, Taylor Manchester City: Donnarumma, Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Reijnders, Rodri, Bernardo, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Match facts and head-to-head

Huddersfield have failed to win in regular time in 11 of their last 12 League Cup matches.

Manchester City have not won away from home in this competition for four matches in a row.

Both teams have scored in six of Huddersfield’s last seven League Cup games.

Prediction

Given the visitors’ rotation and the hosts’ motivation, Huddersfield have a decent shot at putting up a fight. City will likely get the job done, but a blowout is unlikely. The optimal bet is Huddersfield with a (+2.5) handicap, as confirmed by recent years’ statistics.