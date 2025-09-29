RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025

Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 30.09.2025

Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Atalanta vs Club Brugge prediction Photo: x.com/Atalanta_BC/ Author unknownn
Atalanta Atalanta
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 12:45
- : -
International, Bergamo, New Balance Arena
Club Brugge Club Brugge
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Matchday two of the UEFA Champions League group stage features a thrilling clash between Atalanta and Club Brugge. The encounter will take place in Bergamo on Tuesday, September 30, with kick-off scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on goals in this one.

Match preview

Ivan Jurić's men have made a decent start in Serie A, but consistency remains elusive. In five matches this season, La Dea have picked up two wins and three draws, making them one of the few sides still unbeaten in the league.

The attacking play is as electrifying as ever—ten goals in five rounds underline their reputation for vibrant, attacking football. Keeping pace with the frontrunners won’t be easy, as Milan and Roma are determined to climb the table, and Inter, Juventus, and Napoli show no signs of slowing down.

However, Atalanta's Champions League campaign began on a sour note: their opening group game ended with dropped points and a heavy defeat to PSG. This highlights the need for better balance between domestic and European duties.

Despite their firepower up front, Atalanta's defense can be vulnerable—four goals conceded in Serie A and another four in the Champions League indicate that opponents regularly find cracks at the back.

Belgium's runners-up have also started well but struggle for consistency. Their defensive play is far from solid, though they are prolific in attack.

In the Belgian top flight, Club Brugge sit second after nine rounds but already trail Union by six points. They are particularly formidable at home, where their football is more stable and productive, but they tend to drop points on the road.

In the Champions League, Brugge stick to their attacking philosophy and have already shown they can win away from home. Still, their backline often cracks under pressure—conceding goals is a regular occurrence, making their matches must-watch entertainment.

In qualifying, the Belgians overcame strong opposition in Salzburg and Rangers, and kicked off the group stage with a stunning win over Monaco. Nicky Hayen's men thrashed the French side 4-1, but lost experienced goalkeeper Mignolet in the process.

Match facts

  • Atalanta have both scored and conceded in five consecutive home games.
  • La Dea have won just twice in their last seven matches.
  • Brugge are unbeaten in their last four outings.
  • The Belgians have conceded in four straight away games.
  • Atalanta average 1.7 goals per home match, while Brugge net an average of 1.4 goals per game away from home.

Probable lineups

  • Atalanta: Carnesecchi, Djimsiti, Kossounou, Ahanor, Bellanova, Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Pašalić, De Ketelaere, Lookman.
  • Club Brugge: Jackers, Seys, Mechele, Ordoñez, Meijer, Sandra, Stanković, Vanaken, Forbes, Tzolis, Tresoldi.

H2H

The teams met in the Champions League round of 16 last season: Brugge won both legs, 2-1 and 3-1.

Prediction

Given Atalanta’s attacking style, their high scoring rate, and Brugge’s confidence this season, the logical play is to back goals. Expect a lively encounter with both teams entertaining their fans—my bet is on both teams to score.

