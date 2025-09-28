Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.59 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 30, at 18:45 Central European Time, the second round of the Champions League will kick off, with Madrid's Real heading to Kazakhstan to face underdogs Kairat. Read on for a detailed look at both teams' form and our match prediction.

See also: Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips 30 September 2025

Match preview

This Champions League campaign marks a historic debut for Kairat from Kazakhstan. In their first-ever group stage match, the Almaty club traveled to face Sporting Lisbon, falling 4-1 but grabbing a consolation goal late on. In the domestic league, Kairat currently sits second, trailing Astana by just one point and with a game in hand. They've won three consecutive Premier League fixtures, with a combined score of 5-1.

Urazbakhtin's side primarily plays defensively, relying on rapid vertical counterattacks. Against Real Madrid, we can expect an even deeper defensive setup from the hosts in Almaty.

Real started their Champions League group stage campaign with a home win over Marseille: the French side struck first, but Kylian Mbappé converted two penalties—on the 29th and 81st minutes. Notably, from the 72nd minute, Los Blancos played with ten men after Carvajal was shown a straight red card. Following that win, Real played three La Liga matches: a 2-0 victory over Espanyol, a resounding 4-1 win over Levante, and a heavy 2-5 defeat to Atlético Madrid.

Xabi Alonso's squad focuses on ball possession, launching sharp, consistent attacks and utilizing their fullbacks to overload the opposition's penalty area. Despite the setback against Atlético—their first loss of the season—Los Merengues remain one of the world's elite clubs.

Probable lineups

Kairat: Kalmyrza, Tapalov, Martinovich, Sorokin, Mashado Mata, Kasabulat, Arad, Mrinsky, Jorginho, Gromiko, Satpaev

Real: Lunin, Valverde, Asensio, Alaba, Garcia, Güler, Camavinga, Bellingham, Mastantuono, Rodrygo, Mbappé

Match facts and head-to-head

This will be the first-ever meeting between these teams

Real have won seven out of eight matches this season

Kairat have scored in their last five matches

Prediction

I believe Real should claim this match with little trouble. For Kairat, a game of this magnitude is their first in years and will be a true test. My prediction: both teams to score – NO at 1.59.