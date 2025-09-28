Prediction on game W1(+2.5) Odds: 1.85 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the fixtures of Matchday 2 in the main stage of the 2025/26 Champions League will take place on Tuesday at the Alphamega Arena in Limassol, where Cypriot side Pafos host German giants Bayern Munich. Here’s a bet tip for this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Pafos are enjoying a historic season, making their debut in the Champions League group stage. The Cypriots confidently cleared three qualifying rounds and made a strong start in the main draw, earning a draw away to Olympiacos despite being reduced to ten men in the first half. That result extended their unbeaten streak in the UCL to seven matches.

Juan Carlos Carcedo’s men focus on tactical discipline and defensive solidity, as evidenced by conceding just one goal in each of their last seven European outings. Offensively, they’re consistent too: they’ve scored at least once in six of those seven games, and even against Bayern, they’ll be looking to find the net.

Bayern kicked off their Champions League campaign in style, beating Chelsea 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. Vincent Kompany’s team still play with attacking flair, but their defensive organisation, especially away from home, remains a concern.

On the road, the Bavarians have looked less convincing: they failed to win in seven of their last ten away UCL games, and conceded in nine. Despite injury setbacks, their attacking firepower remains high—but defensive gaps offer opponents a chance, especially if they play with discipline and aggression like Pafos.

Probable lineups

Pafos : Michail, Gomez Goldar, Luckassen, D. Luis, Correia, Sunjic, Dragomir, Rodrigues, Orsic, Jaja, Dimata

: Michail, Gomez Goldar, Luckassen, D. Luis, Correia, Sunjic, Dragomir, Rodrigues, Orsic, Jaja, Dimata Bayern: Neuer, Guerreiro, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer, Gnabry, Olise, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Kane

Match facts and head-to-head

Pafos are unbeaten in the Champions League for 7 straight matches.

Bayern have conceded in 9 of their last 10 away UCL games.

The teams have never met before in European competitions.

Prediction

Despite the gulf in class, Pafos have shown they can compete and make the most of their chances. Bayern often allow their hosts to play in away games, which could open the door for the home side to score. We believe Pafos won’t lose by a big margin.