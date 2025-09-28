Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday two in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the San Siro in Milan, where hosts Inter will face off against Slavia Prague. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Inter made a confident start to the new Champions League campaign, calmly dispatching Ajax away (2-0). That victory was Christian Chivu’s side’s first in five tournament matches in regular time—and notably, they kept a clean sheet for the first time in seven games.

At home, the Nerazzurri are a model of consistency: 15 matches unbeaten in regulation time at San Siro speaks for itself. However, despite their intimidating attacking names, Inter rarely produce blowout wins—more often than not, they settle for one or two goals, relying on their rock-solid defense.

Slavia squandered a win in their opening match against Bodo/Glimt, having led 2-0 only to settle for a draw. Still, the result showed the Czechs can put up a fight, though the closing stages exposed lapses in concentration.

On the road, the Czech side traditionally struggle: in their last 11 Champions League away games, Slavia haven’t scored more than once in any match. Five of those outings saw them fail to find the net at all, though their defense has been fairly resilient, rarely conceding more than twice.

Probable lineups

Inter : Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro, Thuram

: Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro, Thuram Slavia Prague: Stanek, Mbodji, Prekop, Doudera, Zima, Dorley, Zafeiris, Sadilek, Provod, Hory, Kushey

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter are unbeaten at home in the Champions League for 15 straight matches (11 wins, 4 draws).

Slavia haven’t scored more than one goal in any of their last 11 away Champions League fixtures.

The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in 6 of Inter’s last 7 matches in the competition.

Prediction

The script favors Inter, but don’t expect a goal fest. The Czechs are disciplined travelers, and the Milan side rarely run riot, preferring to control the game and minimize risks.