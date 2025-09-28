RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025

Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter vs Slavia Prague prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Inter Inter
Champions League (Round 2) 30 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Milano, Giuseppe Meazza
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday two in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League group stage will take place on Tuesday at the San Siro in Milan, where hosts Inter will face off against Slavia Prague. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with solid odds for success.

Match preview

Inter made a confident start to the new Champions League campaign, calmly dispatching Ajax away (2-0). That victory was Christian Chivu’s side’s first in five tournament matches in regular time—and notably, they kept a clean sheet for the first time in seven games.

At home, the Nerazzurri are a model of consistency: 15 matches unbeaten in regulation time at San Siro speaks for itself. However, despite their intimidating attacking names, Inter rarely produce blowout wins—more often than not, they settle for one or two goals, relying on their rock-solid defense.

Slavia squandered a win in their opening match against Bodo/Glimt, having led 2-0 only to settle for a draw. Still, the result showed the Czechs can put up a fight, though the closing stages exposed lapses in concentration.

On the road, the Czech side traditionally struggle: in their last 11 Champions League away games, Slavia haven’t scored more than once in any match. Five of those outings saw them fail to find the net at all, though their defense has been fairly resilient, rarely conceding more than twice.

Probable lineups

  • Inter: Sommer, Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro, Thuram
  • Slavia Prague: Stanek, Mbodji, Prekop, Doudera, Zima, Dorley, Zafeiris, Sadilek, Provod, Hory, Kushey

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter are unbeaten at home in the Champions League for 15 straight matches (11 wins, 4 draws).
  • Slavia haven’t scored more than one goal in any of their last 11 away Champions League fixtures.
  • The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in 6 of Inter’s last 7 matches in the competition.

Prediction

The script favors Inter, but don’t expect a goal fest. The Czechs are disciplined travelers, and the Milan side rarely run riot, preferring to control the game and minimize risks.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nasaf Qarshi vs Al-Hilal prediction AFC Champions League 29 sep 2025, 09:45 Nasaf Qarshi vs Al Hilal: Will Al Hilal extend their winning streak? Nasaf Qarshi Odds: 1.55 Al-Hilal Recommended Mostbet
Ismaily SC vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 29 sep 2025, 10:00 Ismaily vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025 Ismaily SC Odds: 1.68 National Bank Bet now Mostbet
El Gouna FC vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction Premier League Egypt 29 sep 2025, 10:00 El-Gouna vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 El Gouna FC Odds: 1.69 Ceramica Cleopatra Bet now Melbet
Parma Calcio 1913 vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 29 sep 2025, 12:30 Parma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29 September 2025 Parma Calcio 1913 Odds: 1.75 Torino Recommended Melbet
Al Ahly SC vs Zamalek SC prediction Premier League Egypt 29 sep 2025, 13:00 Al Ahly vs Zamalek prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 29.09.2025 Al Ahly SC Odds: 1.6 Zamalek SC Bet now Melbet
Al-Duhail SC vs Al-Ahli Jeddah prediction AFC Champions League 29 sep 2025, 14:15 Al-Duhail vs Al-Ahli: H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 29 September 2025 Al-Duhail SC Odds: 1.53 Al-Ahli Jeddah Bet now 1xBet
Genoa vs Lazio prediction Serie A Italy 29 sep 2025, 14:45 Genoa vs Lazio prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 29 September 2025 Genoa Odds: 1.65 Lazio Recommended Mostbet
Everton vs West Ham prediction English Premier League 29 sep 2025, 15:00 Everton vs West Ham: Will the managerial change spark West Ham? Everton Odds: 1.8 West Ham Bet now Melbet
Arouca vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal 29 sep 2025, 15:00 Arouca vs Porto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 Arouca Odds: 1.6 FC Porto Bet now 1xBet
Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction LaLiga Spain 29 sep 2025, 15:00 Valencia vs Real Oviedo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 29, 2025 Valencia Odds: 1.7 Real Oviedo Recommended Melbet
France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 29 sep 2025, 16:00 Norway U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 29 September 2025 France U20 Odds: 1.74 South Africa U20 Bet now 1xBet
France U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 29 sep 2025, 16:00 France (U20) vs South Africa (U20) prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 29, 2025 France U20 Odds: 1.73 South Africa U20 Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores